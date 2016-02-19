Bill Macfadyen: Internet Threat Raises Alarms, But Not Overreaction from Schools

NoozWeek’s Top 5 includes an awful cross-traffic crash, a pair of obviously short-sighted crime suspects, and Don Hulsebos

​​​

Every Friday, I unlock Noozhawk’s encrypted Google Analytics to reveal what our top five stories were over the last seven days.

This column is my own take on what 106,694 of you were reading this past week:

A Feb. 16 blog post containing a vague threat about classroom violence set off a flurry of behind-the-scenes activity at local schools because of a postscript that seemed to be directed at Santa Barbara.

Someone in Ohio noticed the posting, which was on a blog usually used by college students, and notified Santa Barbara Unified School District officials, who reported it to law enforcement.

There wasn’t much to go on.

“Thinking about shooting my classroom,” the anonymous entry read. “Santa Barbara beware.”

The Santa Barbara school district notified police, parents, neighboring districts and local colleges since the threat wasn’t specific. Schools remained open, however.

“Fortunately, there was no harm to our community’s students and schools,” Superintendent Dave Cash told our Giana Magnoli.

Authorities say forensic investigators are hunting the source of the post.

A horrific collision on Highway 101 sent two vehicles tumbling off the roadway north of Los Alamos on Feb. 15, killing one man and injuring five people.

Authorities say the driver of a northbound Chevrolet Malibu was attempting to turn left onto Cat Canyon Road across two lanes of southbound freeway traffic at about 1:20 p.m. She apparently misjudged the speed of an approaching Jeep Cherokee.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Shane Holtschulte said the oncoming SUV slammed into the sedan at 65-70 mph, propelling both vehicles well off the road and into the chaparral.

Abiel Cervantes, 25, of Santa Maria, the right, front passenger in the car, was killed. The driver, identified as Gloria De Jesus Vega, 23, also of Santa Maria, suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Adrian Perez, 7, of Goleta, a passenger in the Jeep, also was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

Three others in the Jeep — the driver, Janet Perez, 29; Alberto Ramirez Perez, 52; and Lourdes Perez, all of Goleta — were taken by American Medical Response ambulances to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the CHP. Holtschulte said the collision appears to be the result of a right-of-way violation, and alcohol and drugs were not factors.​

Things took a burn for the worse for a Santa Barbara man scalded in a Feb. 13 house fire near downtown.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy, crews rolled out at 6 p.m. after the fire was reported at the house in the 700 block of De la Vina Street.

A neighbor armed with a fire extinguisher had made a good start on the flames, although he suffered mild smoke inhalation in the process. Firefighters took it from there, tending to both the blaze and a resident who had been burned on his arms.

But there was something about the circumstances of the “flash fire,” the burn patterns on the victim, and some equipment that firefighters found inside that just didn’t add up.

“The fire definitely can be described as suspicious,” McCoy said.

Believing they had discovered an illegal lab, they called police.

“It was determined the subject was likely attempting to produce dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a powerful hallucinogenic drug,” according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

She said the suspect — identified as 26-year-old Laurence Larsen — apparently added paint thinner to a brew of highly toxic, flammable chemicals cooking in an extraction vessel over an open flame.

It wasn’t the brightest move for the alleged amateur chemist, who, Hoover explained, learned the hard way that the combination was “similar to throwing gasoline on an open fire.”

After treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Larsen was booked at County Jail on charges of manufacturing an illegal substance and illegally causing a fire with injuries.

My column on the Feb. 7 motorcycle crash that killed 65-year-old Don Hulsebos continued to click with readers. It’s not surprising, given the Santa Barbara man’s seemingly endless connections with locals across the South Coast.

The longtime owner of Don’s Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. was known as a skilled craftsman who specialized in vintage heating systems.

He and his wife, Joyce, were tireless mentors of youth in Santa Barbara County’s 4-H programs, and the family estimates the couple hosted “hundreds” of exchange students over the years.

Authorities say Hulsebos died of injuries suffered when he wrecked his Yamaha motorcycle on Highway 33 near Pine Mountain in Ventura County.

The remote area, his family says, was “his favorite stretch of road in the California backcountry.​”

Hulsebos is survived by his wife and their daughters, Tessa (Brandon Blair) and Alexis. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. March 26 at Earl’s Place at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Click here for his obituary.

A suspected shoplifter allegedly pulled a knife on a security guard who had confronted him at Saks Off 5th, at 1001 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara, the evening of Feb. 13. The man then bolted through the municipal parking lot behind the store.

The guard chased him to the first block of West Figueroa Street, where a phalanx of police officers joined the hunt.

The suspect managed to get onto the roof of a nearby building but that’s where he topped out with his brilliant escape plan. Figuring he was up there, officers called the Fire Department, which provided a ladder so they could climb up and arrest him.

Sgt. Andy Feller said the man’s identity and specific charges were not immediately available.

• • •

• • •

