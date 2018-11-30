Bill Macfadyen: Huge Controversy Erupts Over Santa Barbara’s ‘Tiny Homes’ for Homeless Maneuver

NoozWeek’s Top 5 also kicks up a storm, revisits Casa de Sevilla, gives me a second chance and lands on Mars. Meanwhile, you’re invited to our Public Newsroom to Reimagine: Santa Barbara

Noozhawk is holding a Public Newsroom to Reimagine: Santa Barbara, and you’re invited to the Dec. 5 event at the new Youth Interactive space downtown.

Sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation and Union Bank, along with our Reimagine: Santa Barbara project partners and DP News, the forum will focus on three areas:

» State Street downtown, and the pros and cons of closing off all or part of it

» “Pop-up shops” and their viability as a solution to storefront vacancies

» The American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara chapter’s comprehensive State Street charrette, and what it might take to implement its recommendations

The sessions include audience Q&A, and a reception will follow the 3-5:30 p.m. forum at Youth Interactive, 1219 State St.

The event is free, but we’re requesting donations to Youth Interactive. Seating is limited so click here to make your reservation with our Sheridan Taphorn.

Before we reimagine the future, this column is about reliving the past week. According to our Google Analytics, these are the Top 5 stories that 102,756 of you were reading over the last seven days.

And this is my take on that. So, after a shout-out to faithful reader and Noozhawk member Ruth Ann Bowe, let’s get on with it, shall we?

Two weeks ago, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara sprung on the community an audacious plan to build 40 “tiny homes” for the homeless at the heavily traveled gateway to downtown, the leafy commuter parking lot at the corner of West Carrillo and Castillo streets.

According to city officials, there was no time to waste.

Under California’s new Homeless Emergency Aid Program, or HEAP, $500 million in block grants is being doled out to cities and counties to address homelessness. Eligible for up to $9.4 million in HEAP money, the Housing Authority submitted a hastily concocted grant request for a $6 million project on the city-owned site.

That project calls for the construction of 40 minimalist houses for the homeless to use in three-month increments, common restroom and shower facilities, access to temporary electricity sources, an on-site manager, supportive services, a police work station and 24-hour security. Meals would be provided by a nonprofit organization.

Adjacent to Mission Creek and the northbound Highway 101 entrance ramp, the 1.3-acre property is currently a 150-space commuter parking lot under a lovely canopy of mature trees.

The city’s surprise announcement certainly galvanized the public. Amid a growing furor, the Housing Authority announced a hastily concocted forum to try to sell the idea to skeptical locals.

On the evening of Nov. 28, more than 150 people packed the Louise Lowry Davis Center, which, coincidentally, is at the center of yet another controversy also of the city’s own making, this one as a site officials are considering taking for a new police station.

As our Josh Molina first reported, the big news at the forum was the announcement that Santa Barbara County had taken a machete to the $6 million grant request only hours before, whacking it down to $2 million.

Rob Fredericks, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority, was clearly disappointed.

“There’s no way we can do a 40-home development on the commuter lot,” he said.

Fredericks acknowledged that the city is determined to house homeless at the site, but may have to adjust its timeline. How the $2 million grant will be spent also is up in the air.

Many of those in attendance appeared to be unpersuaded by his lengthy explanation of the plan or his apology for “the lack of initial outreach.” They were openly frustrated at the lack of certainty and absence of community input, as well as the location.

“I think the corner of Castillo and Carrillo is the wrong location,” said Dan Craviotto, one of dozens of people who lined up to speak during the public comment section. “If you want community support, you are going to have to find a new location.”

A fast-moving cold front swept into Santa Barbara County on Nov. 28, bringing with it bands of brief but fierce downpours, powerful winds, high seas, lightning strikes, thunder and even hail before the storm cleared out the next night.

The rain was heavy enough to get many local creeks flowing, but no major problems were reported.

Minor incidents were widespread on Nov. 29, however. Among the excitement were downed trees and electrical lines, scattered power outages, a lightning strike on a Montecito townhouse and the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner running into a tree on the railroad tracks near Carpinteria. There were no reports of injuries.

As of late Nov. 29, 48-hour rainfall totals logged by Santa Barbara County Public Works Department gauges included 5.19 inches in Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta, 4.93 inches on San Marcos Pass above Santa Barbara, 1.91 inches in downtown Santa Barbara, 1.88 inches in Goleta, 1.79 inches in Montecito, 1.47 inches in Santa Maria, 1.35 inches in Solvang, 1.32 inches in Lompoc and 1.22 inches in Carpinteria.

For decades, Casa de Sevilla was the place for the elite to eat in Santa Barbara. Located in a low-slung stucco building at 428 Chapala St., there were no outward signs that it was even a restaurant.

But the steaks ... Man, do you remember the steaks? They were Old School prime time.

I don’t recall what happened, but around the turn of the century, this century, Casa de Sevilla ended its reign as Santa Barbara’s oldest restaurant and closed its doors. In an act of near-sacrilege, it later became a vegan place for a while. Ugh.

The Historic Landmarks Commission recently designated the Casa de Sevilla building as a “structure of merit,” declaring that the circa 1870 construction exemplified “an important and early example of masonry architecture.”

The designation didn’t sit well with building owners Laurie and Mark Recordon, who appealed to the City Council. Their attorney, Steve Amerikaner of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, called the historic classification unwarranted.

Amerikaner also said he was concerned his clients would have to undergo unnecessary review if they wanted to make any changes “in any kind of reasonable time frame or any kind of reasonable cost.”

In the end, the council reversed the commission’s designation on a 5-2 vote, with Councilman Randy Rowse noting the building already had been changed over the last nearly 150 years.

“If you look at the exterior of the building, the bulk of the building has been remodeled to uphold modern ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards, certainly different health standards,” he said.

Rowse was joined by Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilmen Eric Friedman, Oscar Gutierrez and Gregg Hart, with Council members Jason Dominguez and Kristen Sneddon dissenting.

And I’m back, with nothing new to report on the Nov. 16 fatal train collision in Montecito.

As NASA’s InSight probe hurtled toward Mars and its date with destiny, there was no shortage of excitement and nerves for the team behind the mission.

“Going to Mars is really, really hard,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“As humanity, the explorers all over the world, we’re batting about 50 percent or less of successful missions there.”

InSight launched aboard an Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base on May 5 and was programmed to land Nov. 26 following its 6½-month, 301 million-mile journey. The mission is NASA’s first attempt to explore Mars since 2012, when the car-sized Curiosity rover prowled for evidence that the Red Planet might have supported life at some point.

Before InSight could begin conducting its research, it first had to successfully stick the supersonic entry, descent and landing.

“There’s a reason engineers call landing on Mars ‘seven minutes of terror,’” said Rob Grover, InSight’s entry, descent and landing lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. “We can’t joystick the landing, so we have to rely on the commands we pre-program into the spacecraft.”

Nailed it.

About eight minutes after touchdown, NASA reported, the lander sent a “safe” signal confirming that all its systems were a go. Officials say the cube-satellite “technology demonstration” worked as planned and its solar panels — made in Goleta by Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems employees — opened on schedule.

The social media-savvy InSight even sent a quick selfie to the delight of its virtual followers.

A fair nunber of those followers are in Santa Barbara County, where there were several viewing parties and educational sessions to watch — and cheer on — the Mars landing.

