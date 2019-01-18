Bill Macfadyen: 2019’s First Evacuation Orders Are All Wet, But Only Because Storm Wasn’t

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? A falling tree on De la Vina Street, a Highway 154 head-on crash, a deadly Highway 101 standoff, and a downtown Santa Barbara collision you’ll find hard to believe

The good news is pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Feb. 13.

The bad news is that the geniuses running the Los Angeles Dodgers — a team that hasn’t won a World Series in 31-freaking-years — appear to be content to pass on generational talent and free-agent superstar Bryce Harper.

The next time the Dodgers ask how they can improve their fan experience, point out that they’re one of the richest teams in all of sports. It’s way past time to act like it, rather than just being a cheap knockoff of Frankrupt McCourt.

But enough about losing. Noozhawk’s winning streak continued this past week with an audience of 158,077 readers, according to our Google Analytics.

Here’s my starting lineup of your Top 5 most-read stories. This is my opinion column, not a news story.

In advance of what was advertised as the first “powerful storm” of the winter, Santa Barbara County officials gave thousands of residents — mostly in Montecito — until 10 a.m. Jan. 15 to get off their property and to a safe space.

According to the National Weather Service, a major storm was going to dump 1 to 3 inches of rain on the South Coast on Jan. 15, with high intensities possible in the mountains. The afternoon before, Sheriff Bill Brown ordered mandatory evacuations for neighborhoods at risk of debris flows below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas.

Unlike a year ago, when county officials were repurposing the Thomas Fire evacuation map for pre-storm evacuations, which stopped at the arbitrary point of East Valley Road/Highway 192, this time creeks and water courses were followed all the way down the mountain and to the sea.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover warned residents adjacent to evacuation zones that, although they could come and go as they pleased, they would not be permitted to traverse the evacuation zones.

That logic appeared to work for both sets of residents. Anecdotal evidence indicated that most red-zone people packed up and left early, while many of their higher-ground neighbors either voluntarily went with them or happily stayed put.

You may recall that an estimated 85 percent of Montecito residents were home on Jan. 9, 2018, having chosen to disregard mandatory and voluntary evacuation designations — for several reasons. Of the 23 people killed in that morning’s flash flooding and debris flows, 19 were in the voluntary evacuation zone below East Valley Road.

It was all for nothing this time, however. Which is exactly what we wanted.

The storm ended up dropping a lot less rain than expected, and all evacuation orders were lifted by 6 p.m. Jan. 15.

A second storm, the night of Jan. 16, delivered far more rain as it moved through the county, but the intensity didn’t reach potential debris-flow levels so no further evacuations were necessary. Flash-flood warnings were issued for a time for Montecito, Carpinteria and Santa Maria, though.

San Marcos Pass recorded 5 inches of rain as did other rain gauges in the mountains above Montecito.

No major flooding or debris flows were reported from the second storm, but Tom Fayram, the county’s deputy director of water resources, said all 11 South Coast debris basins would need to be cleaned out again. Crews will begin that task in earnest on Jan. 18.

» Click here for the county’s ReadySBC.org interactive map of evacuation zones.

» Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free breaking news text alerts to your cell phone.

A towering pine tree toppled across the 700 block of De la Vina Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Jan. 14, leaving more than 1,000 Southern California Edison customers without electricity for several hours.

According to Santa Barbara fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce, the tree fell around 6 a.m., damaging two parked cars and completely blocking the one-way street just south of De la Guerra Street.

What caused the downfall wasn’t known, but blustery winds were hammering the South Coast that morning.

No injuries were reported, but de Ponce said the pine pulled down power lines when it fell, causing a transformer explosion that threw embers onto nearby roofs. SBFD crews quickly prevented any damage, he added.

Edison reported an outage of more than 1,150 customers in the neighborhood.

A middle-of-the-night head-on collision on Highway 154 sent three people to the hospital with critical injuries on Jan. 13.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told our Tom Bolton that the wreck occurred about 1:30 a.m. when two sedans slammed into each other about a quarter-mile west of San Antonio Creek Road above Santa Barbara.

One of the cars was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene, he said, but the badly injured driver was able to escape from the vehicle.

Two people required extensive extrication from the other car, he added.

Zaniboni said all three victims suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken by American Medical Response ambulances to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The highway was closed for more than an hour as the wreckage was cleared and the California Highway Patrol investigated the collision. It was not known if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.

A Santa Barbara man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a high-speed chase that started with a domestic violence call in Camarillo and ended in an alleged armed standoff on Highway 101 in Calabasas.

As Gretchen Wenner of the Ventura County Star first reported, Ventura County sheriff’s deputies in Camarillo responded around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 to a report of a domestic violence incident with injuries.

While deputies were investigating, sheriff’s officials said, the suspect fled the scene in a stolen Chrysler 300. Deputies gave chase, and the pursuit raced over to Pacific Coast Highway and back before heading south on Highway 101, where California Highway Patrol units took over.

The caravan crossed into Los Angeles County, and the suspect eventually crashed into a guardrail near Las Virgenes Road.

“A standoff ensued, which lasted approximately 50 minutes, when the suspect exited the vehicle at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Armando Viera Jr. told the Los Angeles Daily News.

“The shooting involved one Ventura County sheriff’s deputy and one California Highway Patrol officer.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as 43-year-old Dimas Diaz Jr.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are handling the case and additional details have not been released.

The standoff and the subsequent investigation shut down the freeway for hours.

According to the Star, Diaz was no stranger to law enforcement in Ventura County. Court records revealed him to have been a frequent offender for at least the last five years.

A woman and an infant in a stroller were injured on a sleepy sidewalk in downtown Santa Barbara the afternoon of Jan. 17 when they were hit by a car driven by an alleged felon fleeing police.

Rather than man up and check on his victims, the lily-livered suspect ran away. He was captured down the block, but let’s rewind the story.

According to Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner, officers went to a residence in the 200 block of West Micheltorena Street just after noon to serve a search warrant and a felony arrest warrant for 36-year-old Ricardo Sanchez.

Tough guy that he is, Sanchez jumped in a car and sped away.

“In an attempt to elude capture, the suspect rammed a police vehicle and accelerated toward a detective who was on foot,” Wagner told our Tom Bolton. “The detective jumped out of the way of the vehicle to avoid being struck.”

With lights flashing and sirens blaring, police followed Sanchez for about six blocks, but Wagner said he would not stop.

Racing eastbound on East Victoria Street, he added, the suspect ran a red light at Santa Barbara Street and collided with a car driving north. The impact spun the victim’s car around while Sanchez’s was propelled onto the sidewalk on the intersection’s northeast corner, in front of Volt Workforce Solutions and across the street from Presidio Liquor Market & Deli.

The car slammed into the woman and the stroller holding the baby.

“With complete disregard for the injured victims, Sanchez quickly exited his vehicle and ran from the scene,” Wagner said.

He said Sanchez tried to hide in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Garden Street, but the dipstick was taken into custody without further incident — or mayhem.

The woman and infant were both taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their identities and information about their injuries and conditions were not released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Wagner said Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer; assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer; resisting arrest; reckless driving causing great bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance for sale; being a felon in possession of ammunition; being a felon in possession of pepper spray; felony hit and run with injury; and felony vandalism.

Details of Sanchez’s original arrest warrant were not disclosed, but the District Attorney’s Office should have plenty to work with now.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? From the Air, Enormity of Montecito Flood Disaster Comes Into Focus.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

He didn’t take his El Capitan feat for granite: How Alex Honnold Made “the Ultimate Climb” — Without a Rope.

• • •

Best of Bill’s Instagram

My Instagram feed revisited familiar ground — and scenes — in Montecito.

• • •

Watch It

Listen up.

(NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk and think our reporting is essential to the community, please support our work by becoming a member of our Hawks Club.

While most of Noozhawk’s revenue comes from advertising and sponsorships, we believe that reader contributions are a vital source of support — financially and fundamentally.

Your loyalty membership helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

Please note that personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk and Instagram: @bill.macfadyen, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.