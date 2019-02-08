Bill Macfadyen: Storm Takes Its Best Shot, But Montecito Doesn’t Fall From It This Time

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? A deadly motorcycle crash in Goleta, pulling a plug on Highway 154, a tragic twist to a mysterious death, and jumping the gun at San Marcos High School

Looking back over the last week, we drew an audience of 187,665 readers for an unusual array of stories, many of them far more action-packed than the Stupor Bowl. They may not have been as stupefying as adults wearing blackface and Ku Klux Klan bed sheets, but a couple of them did catch us by surprise.

What follows is my take on the Top 5 stories you were reading. This is my opinion column, not a news story.

Another powerful winter storm walloped Santa Barbara County on Feb. 2, triggering a flash flood warning for Montecito and other South Coast communities below recent wildfire burn areas and forcing the closure of Highway 101 from Santa Barbara east into Carpinteria.

While the barrage evoked uncomfortable memories of Jan. 9, 2018, this time there was no loss of life and little loss of property.

As our Tom Bolton reported, and then updated throughout the day, the heart of the storm rolled onshore around 8 a.m., dumping as much as a half-inch of rain an hour in some places.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire footprints, and county emergency officials extended evacuation orders that already were in effect for some neighborhoods.

Flooding and mud submerged Highway 101 at San Ysidro Creek and at other points in Montecito, and authorities blocked off the freeway between Milpas Street in Santa Barbara and Highway 150 in Carpinteria. Several vehicles were reported stranded in the muck.

The detours sent traffic crawling along Montecito’s surface streets — again — but Caltrans was able to reopen the highway in both directions by late afternoon.

Street flooding, road closures, minor crashes, downed trees and power outages were reported throughout the county, but there were no apparent injuries anywhere.

The Metropolitan Transit District rerouted or canceled several bus routes because of flooding, Union Pacific reported damage to railroad tracks north of Ventura, Santa Barbara City College canceled Saturday classes, and All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church canceled its worship services for Saturday and Sunday because of the Montecito maelstrom.

The storm’s 24-hour rainfall totals were impressive, with Alisal Reservoir recording 4.21 inches, San Marcos Pass 3.81 inches, Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta 3.52 inches, Celite south of Lompoc 3.45 inches, Lake Cachuma 2.89 inches, Goleta 2.6 inches, Santa Barbara 2.44 inches, Montecito 1.67 inches and Carpinteria 1.51 inches.

A motorcycle was demolished and its driver killed in a Jan. 6 collision with an SUV on North Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Stow Canyon Road, two blocks south of Cathedral Oaks Road and just east of Goleta Valley Junior High School.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. John Maxwell, 25-year-old Ulises Carrillo of Goleta was riding his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle east on Stow Canyon when he T-boned a Honda CRV traveling north on Fairview.

He said Carrillo was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 34-year-old Goleta woman driving the compact SUV was not injured, and Maxwell said she remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team is investigating the circumstances of the wreck and whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Deputy Rockwell Ellis at [email protected] or 805.961.7518. Click here to leave an anonymous tip.

According to a GoFundMe page established to assist Carrillo’s family with funeral expenses, he is survived by his parents, Clementina and Roque Carrillo, and four siblings. Services are pending. Click here to make an online donation.

(Cynthi Bacon / Noozhawk video)

Perhaps the biggest impact from the Feb. 2 storm was experienced in the Whittier Fire zone, not the Thomas Fire zone, and on the Santa Ynez Valley side of the mountains and not the South Coast.

There, near Lake Cachuma, a clogged 8-foot drainage culvert backed up and closed Highway 154 along the east end of the lake. Officials say the culvert was plugged up with large downed trees, limbs and other Whittier Fire debris that washed down during the heavy rains.

Pumps were being used to drain the water from the uphill side of the roadway, and heavy equipment was removing the debris.

“The culvert is under 30 feet of water,” Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers told our Tom Bolton at the time. “We will need to evaluate roadway surface as well.”

The highway was closed between Highway 192/Foothill Road in Santa Barbara and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Caltrans initially thought the highway could be reopened in about a day, but the task turned out to be way trickier. The expected completion date was changed to “indefinitely.”

“Engineers report we are still working to locate the end of the plugged culvert,” Shivers said.

On Feb. 6, crews got a little closer. The eastern roadblock was moved to Paradise Road, allowing public access to the upper Santa Ynez River, and the western roadblock was moved to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

A Lake Cachuma spokesman told Tom the park was now “open for business.”

Shivers said there still was no estimate for a complete reopening, and the culvert remained at the bottom of a debris-filled pond that is now 40 feet deep.

“Caltrans is making progress in removing the water with the use of pumps and cameras to locate the opening of the blocked culvert,” he said.

The mysterious death of former professional surfer Chris Brown took another tragic turn this week with the autopsy report from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau.

According to Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner, the autopsy and toxicology reports found that Brown was high on methamphetamine when he fell from the bluffs of the Douglas Family Preserve above Hendry’s Beach. He said the 48-year-old commercial sea urchin diver drowned in the surf after suffering major injuries in the fall.

On the afternoon of Jan. 19, a passerby discovered Brown’s body at the base of the bluffs, about 600 yards east of Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.

“It was determined that Brown died as a result of drowning due to blunt force injuries, which were caused by the decedent’s descent from height to the rocky surf line below,” Wagner told Noozhawk. “Other significant conditions include acute methamphetamine intoxication.”

Brown’s injuries were so severe, he said, “he was unable to remove himself from the surf line.”

Wagner said the Coroner’s Bureau has certified the exact circumstances of the death as “undetermined.” Foul play was not suspected, he added.

Brown is survived by his daughter, Chloë, and his former wife, Jenny Culver.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 21. A “message of hope” will be offered by Britt Merrick, founder of Reality Church Santa Barbara, and Brown’s dad, Dave, will deliver the eulogy.

Following the service, a paddle-out will be held at the end of the Santa Barbara harbor sandspit.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family. Click here to make an online donation.

A man armed with a radiator hose was mistaken for a pistol-packing threat at Santa Barbara’s San Marcos High School on Feb. 5, triggering a campus lockdown as authorities swarmed the neighborhood. The confusion was cleared up about an hour later, and everyone exhaled.

According to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, a student reported seeing a white man in a gray suit carrying a gun in a parking lot of the school at 4750 Hollister Ave.

She said responding deputies set up a perimeter — apparently joined by Rufus T. Firefly, judging by one of our photos — and the campus was placed on lockdown while they investigated.

It wasn’t long before authorities were able to determine the 10 a.m. sighting was a false alarm, Hoover said, adding that the “suspect” actually was a man whose car had broken down in the area and the “weapon” he was holding actually was a rubber radiator hose.

Santa Barbara Unified School District spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann said the lockdown was lifted around 11:20 a.m. after the man was identified by the student and determined by deputies not to be a threat.

“There was no weapon, but we really appreciate the student who spoke up,” she said.

Bianchi Klemann said school continued after the scare, but counseling teams were available to assist students.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

Now THIS is how it’s done: Gladys Knight Puts Her Heart and the Soul into “The Star-Spangled Banner.” I would have embedded the video, but the NFL has screwed that up just as it has everything else with the national anthem.

• • •

Best of Bill’s Instagram

My Instagram feed left no stone — or boulder — unturned in Montecito this past week. But I also had fun visiting with Anacapa School’s Breakfast Club. Thanks for having me!

• • •

Watch It

Jared Goff may have just gotten schooled by Tom “The GOAT” Brady, but he gave a more-than-passable performance butting in at a Ventura College Pirates practice. I don’t know how I missed this last year, but trust me when I say it’ll cheer up shell-shocked Los Angeles Rams fans.

(Red Bull video)

• • •

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk and Instagram: @bill.macfadyen, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.