Bill Macfadyen: Surfers’ Paddle-Out Makes a Heartfelt Splash for Chris Brown

After a hope- and faith-filled celebration of the life of former professional surfer Chris Brown, hundreds of family, friends and fans paddled out in the Santa Barbara harbor to give him the send-off he deserved.

Brown died under tragic circumstances Jan. 19 at age 48. But Feb. 16 was all about the impact he had and the inspiration he was for others, as well as “Brownie’s” electrifying smile and his talent with a surfboard.

More than 1,400 people — including surfing royalty like Kelly Slater — packed Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara for the service. Leading the celebration was the always uplifting Pastor Ricky Ryan, a mainstay of the church’s early years who is now at Harvest at Kumulani Chapel in Maui, and Britt Merrick, the founding pastor of Reality Carpinteria who has since returned to his roots at Channel Islands Surfboards.

Afterward, several hundred surfers joined the paddle-out off the harbor’s sandspit, one of Brown’s favorite surf breaks. Hundreds more watched from the breakwater and Stearns Wharf.

Out on the water, Brown’s 22-year-old daughter, Chloë, and his parents, Jane and Dave Brown, shared a special poem before spreading his ashes from the back of a boat.

Architect and lifelong surfer Michael Holliday, a friend of Brown’s, provided an up close-and-personal account of both the service and the paddle-out, along with a terrific splash of photos.

Brown, who ruled the waves in the 1980s and ’90s, retired from the pro circuit after 15 years and then went to work as a commercial fisherman and sea urchin diver.

On a Saturday afternoon in January, his body was discovered below the bluffs of the Douglas Family Preserve about 600 yards east of Arroyo Burro Beach County Park. As bad as that was, it got worse when the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau released autopsy results.

“It was determined that Brown died as a result of drowning due to blunt force injuries, which were caused by the decedent’s descent from height to the rocky surf line below,” Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner said.

“Other significant conditions include acute methamphetamine intoxication.”

Brown’s injuries were so severe, he said, “he was unable to remove himself from the surf line.”

A GoFundMe page was established to support Chloë Brown. Click here to make an online donation.

The Valentine’s Day storm that blew through Santa Barbara County didn’t cause any real problems but it pushed 2019’s rainfall totals to 90 percent of normal.

What’s more, as our Tom Bolton first reported, county Flood Control District data show that the county has received 144 percent of normal precipitation to date for the water year that runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31.

Lake Cachuma, with 20.37 inches, and Lompoc, at 14.94 inches, are at the top of the charts with 168 percent of normal to date. They’re already above 100 percent for 2019.

Oh, in case you’re wondering, Lake Cachuma has reached 60 percent of its capacity.

I still can’t believe Montecito’s Rosewood Miramar Beach is finally open for business, and after just 19 years. If only the Highway 101 widening project had been on the same timetable.

In a roundabout way — a really roundabout way — one of the most dramatic images you’ve seen this year has a connection to Vandenberg Air Force Base.

As our Janene Scully first reported, the nearby pictures of the Sierra Nevada were taken a year apart: The one on the left on Feb. 15, 2018, and the one on the right on Feb. 11, 2019.

If the stark difference in the snowpack isn’t enough to wow you, remember that we’ve had even more since then. But, as of Feb. 11, the California Department of Water Resources said its data indicate the snow water equivalent — the amount of water contained within the snowpack — was 130 percent of normal.

That’s impressive, but so is the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) that captured the images from NASA’s Terra satellite.

And that’s not all. The satellite, the flagship of the Earth Observation System spacecraft series, was launched from VAFB way back on Dec. 18, 1999. It was carried aloft aboard a Atlas IIAS rocket, then built by Lockheed Martin Corp.

Terra had a life expectancy of six years but it’s lasted 19 while completing more than 100,000 orbits around the Earth.

Rescuing an injured runner up on Montecito’s Romero Trail turned out to be more complicated than usual on Presidents Day, as a result of muddy conditions and challenging creek crossings.

Montecito Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Travis Ederer told our Tom Bolton that a woman suffered a leg injury while running with a companion about 1½ miles up the trail.

He said Montecito firefighters were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 18, but the trail conditions made it impossible to get a vehicle to the scene and it would have been difficult to carry the woman out.

Copter 308 of Santa Barbara County’s Air Support Unit was called in to hoist the victim to safety, and the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team joined in the fun.

The woman’s identity and condition were not available.

