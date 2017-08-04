Bill Macfadyen: DUI Suspect Can Run, But He Collides with Reality of Dumb Moves

Health insurance takes a hit in NoozWeek’s Top 5, fireworks catch us by surprise, a Goleta developer fights city hall and a beloved local store puts itself on sale, but first meet Noozhawk mutton buster Joshuah Holguin

Viva la Fiesta!

Old Spanish Days is one of my favorite times of the year, and the Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo is a big reason why. I love rodeo, and it’s been a Noozhawk tradition to sponsor a rider in Sunday’s Mutton Bustin’ contest.

Nearly 50 youngsters entered our drawing this year, and I’m proud to introduce Joshuah Holguin as the buckaroo who will be riding for the Noozhawk brand at the Aug. 6 rodeo at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The son of Nicole and Joe Holguin, Joshuah is a first-grader at Santa Barbara Community Academy. He loves playing baseball and soccer, and his dad tells me “he’s a real daredevil.” You can see for yourself the look of determination in his adorable picture nearby.

He’s gonna need it. This will be Joshuah’s first time to cling to the back of a wooly sheep sprinting out of a chute as the crowd roars in delight.

For most kids, the ride is over a few hoof steps after it begins, although Noozhawk’s had our share of winning riders over the years, including one who won the Best Dressed Cowgirl contest while she was at it.

But it’s all good, not-so-clean fun. Bull riders and bronc busters may earn more glory — and money — but the cheers for pint-sized mutton busters are just as enthusiastic.

Tickets are still available for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performances at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6, when you can see Joshuah ride. There also are free rodeo events throughout the day prior to each PRCA performance. Click here for more information.

Thank you to my friend, rodeo chairman and past Old Spanish Days El Presidente Josiah Jenkins, for helping Noozhawk make this happen again. We are proud to sponsor the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo and to celebrate the traditions of our Central Coast cowboy heritage.

Thank you, too, to the 113,430 readers Noozhawk had this past week, according to our Google Analytics. We had quite a variety of stories this time, and I’ve got quite a range of opinions:

They never learn.

A suspected drunken driver fled downtown Santa Barbara early July 30 when police observed him driving erratically near Paseo Nuevo and tried to stop him.

Sgt. Todd Johnson told our Tom Bolton that officers first noticed the suspicious pickup truck in the first block of West Ortega Street about 1 a.m. A block away, they tried to pull it over but the driver raced off.

A high-speed chase ensued, heading west on Carrillo Street under Highway 101. Just before the intersection at San Andres Street on the Lower Westside, the pickup slammed into two cars.

The suspect — identified by police as David Franco, 25, of Santa Barbara — was taken into custody at gunpoint, Johnson said.

He said Franco was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI with injuries, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license.

His bail was set at $250,000.

Despite the violent impact, only minor injuries were reported in the wreck. No other details were available.

As of Jan. 1, Anthem Blue Cross will no longer offer health insurance plans on the Covered California exchange for Santa Barbara County.

In all, Anthem is abandoning 16 of Covered California’s 19 regions, the company said in a statement. The move will mean around 153,000 customers will have no Anthem options on the Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Anthem blamed the decision, in part, on uncertainty over whether the Trump administration would continue to subsidize insurance companies participating in the financially suspect Obamacare program.

Along with the severely curtailed options, officials say Covered California plan premiums are expected to increase an average of 12.5 percent next year.

The Music Academy of the West staged one of the most memorable productions in its history July 31 when it celebrated its 70th anniversary with a flashy concert on the campus of Santa Barbara City College. Flashy is an understatement, albeit a literal one.

Nearly 8,000 people at La Playa Stadium were treated to the New York Philharmonic and the Music Academy Festival Orchestra performing Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy.”

The performance concluded with a spectacular fireworks show, which came as a surprise to many local residents who evidently didn’t read our advance story on what was billed as “the largest classical music event in Santa Barbara’s history.” I was one of them although, in my defense, my association with culture tends to run more toward agriculture.

According to police Sgt. Riley Harwood, police and fire dispatchers received numerous calls about the thunderous booms and flashes in the night sky. The half-hour display was permitted by the city, he said.

Mark Linehan, the developer responsible for Goleta’s two most popular and heavily used destinations, Camino Real Marketplace and Girsh Park, figured he had a great idea for a vacant lot he owned nearby.

In his mind, the 4.3-acre property at 6975 Santa Felicia Drive, on the corner of Storke Road, would be an ideal location for a gas station and car wash. The only problem is that the site is zoned for commercial recreation and transit facility uses, and a General Plan amendment would be required to change the designation to general commercial use.

On July 18, the City Council rejected the modification request on a 3-2 vote. Mayor Paula Perotte and Councilmen Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards voted for the denial, with Councilmen Roger Aceves and Michael Bennett in dissent.

Linehan — who has given the City of Goleta millions of dollars over the years for various programs, services and land donations, in addition to the annual sales tax revenue generated by his shopping center — was ticked. The project would still have to go through the normal planning and development approval process; he was merely asking for the chance to pursue it.

In response, he announced a change of plans for Wynmark Co.’s annual donations.

“We have decided to stop our voluntary funding to the City of Goleta of $125,000 per year ($1.1 million over the last nine years) to assist the city in its public safety efforts,” he told our Josh Molina.

“After some careful thought, we feel that we can assist the Sheriff’s Department and other first responders directly, without having the City Council decide how to spend our money.”

In response to his response, Perotte, Kasdin and Richards all gave Josh lawyerly, remarkably similar statements emphasizing that it was nothing personal, that the decision was based on merits and not good deeds, and that Linehan received due process.

My favorite lines came from Richards, who campaigned as a no-growther but now says changing the zoning would eliminate potentially desirable uses for the land, including “residential and mixed-use retail.”

He suggested it also would open the door to “unwanted industrial uses such as a gas station, but also automotive repair, storage facilities and even a junkyard.”

A junkyard.

By the developer of the South Coast’s most meticulously planned and immaculately maintained shopping center.

Just to be clear, the fenced-off vacant lot is between the parking lot behind The Home Depot and the north side of county Fire Station 11, and between Storke Road and the Ice in Paradise skating rink. On the other side of Storke is a nondescript commercial development fronted by Zizzo’s Coffee, which itself is next to the sprawling U.S. Postal Service sorting facility.

I know we’re apparently supposed to think Linehan is the bad guy here, but a second gas station and the only full-service car wash within miles would seem like amenities the neighborhood would welcome.

I wonder how residents of that area actually feel about that. It might be a good idea for the city and Linehan to come together and ask them.

Bennett’s Educational Materials has been a nearly 50-year mainstay for teachers and parents with younger school-age kids who need flash cards, workbooks, stickers, posters and other educational supplies — often at the very last minute.

The store at 5130 Hollister Ave. in the Magnolia Shopping Center near Goleta also sells books, dolls, toys, and the hottest must-have of 2017: fidget spinners.

That era is about to end as owner Vernon Moore contemplates a sale of the business or, failing that, closure come October. He told our Josh Molina he’s seeing the writing on the wall from the Internet and rising rents from the shopping center’s new owners, a San Diego-based REIT.

“If I sell it, I want it to be to a local,” he said. “I don’t want an out-of-towner. You can’t do this unless you know the community.”

Moore said observing the smiles on the faces of children actually is the most rewarding part of owning the store, which he bought from founder Sally Bennett about 35 years ago.

“It’s the children who make the store,” he said. “You are helping kids grow.”

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Teen Jailed on DUI Charges After Highway 101 Crash in Goleta.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

Like the DNA test results themselves, this story sucked me in with its fascinating twists and turns, and a shocking conclusion: Who Was She? DNA Test Only Opened New Mysteries.

• • •

Watch It

Saw this on my phone and had to share it with you. Because I am relevant.

(AwakenWithJP video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk, please support our work by joining our Hawks Club.

Your contribution helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

How can you help? It’s easy.

» Join our Hawks Club.