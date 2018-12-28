Bill Macfadyen: Sycamore Canyon Brush Fire Lights Up Christmas Night

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? A rollover collision in downtown Santa Barbara, Best Buy’s costly burglary, a bicyclist runs into an SUV, and The Sportsman is back

This is my last Best of Bill column of the year, and I have to admit that I cannot wait for the calendar to flip to the next one.

2018 started with such relief after the ordeal the Thomas Fire put us through, but within nine days our community was confronting unimaginable death and destruction. I pray no one ever sees such catastrophic trauma again.

Not that there’s any equivalence, but here at the end, my family and I have spent the last few days saying goodbye to our beloved Alaskan malamute, Riley, my most devoted companion and a recurring character in these columns for nearly 11 years.

In between, things weren’t so bad.

Over the last 12 months, Noozhawk has had record-setting readership, which will have topped 7 million by the time you click on this column. As my weekly wrapup is all about our traffic, those audience numbers are a win by any measure.

But we know you measure our success differently.

For our readers, it’s all about the quality and thoroughness of our local news coverage. And during emergencies like the ones we’ve endured, you must be able to count on us to deliver accurate and up-to-the-minute information and trusted professional news reporting — literally, come hell or high water.

Noozhawk was there for you. Our very small staff of a half-dozen journalists sized up every challenge, and met it.

In the aftermath of what our community went through, however, my partners — executive editor Tom Bolton and business development vice president Kim Clark — and I, as well as our staff, have come to realize that Noozhawk has an even greater role and responsibility as Santa Barbara County’s go-to local news source.

We need to do much more, and we think we’ve come up with a way to achieve it. Soon enough, we’ll outline those plans.

In the meantime, we need your help.

Oh, before we go, this last week was pretty quiet, with an audience of 90,657 readers, according to our Google Analytics.

Here’s my take on your Top 5 stories over the last seven days. Thanks for reading.

A small wildfire caused a big stir Christmas night in Santa Barbara’s Sycamore Canyon, but an overwhelming response kept the blaze to about a half-acre.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. Dec. 25, burning in the canyon between Las Alturas and Sycamore Canyon roads on the Riviera.

Santa Barbara fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce said multiple engines were dispatched for structure protection, but no evacutions were required. It took about 45 minutes for crews to have the flames contained.

“The nice little rain we had early this morning helped,” De Ponce told our Tom Bolton. “It put some moisture on the ground.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but emergency radio traffic indicated that it may have been sparked by a transformer explosion in the 200 block of Las Alturas Road.

Extremely high winds had been pounding the area that afternoon and evening.

A Chevy Tahoe ended up upside down on its roof after a Dec. 24 collision at the intersection of State and Haley streets in downtown Santa Barbara. Two people suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

Fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy told our Tom Bolton that the rollover occurred just before 11 a.m. when the Tahoe collided with a Kia SUV. He said two people in the Tahoe were treated at the scene for cuts and bruises, but no one else was injured.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Some 60 Apple MacBook computers were stolen overnight Dec. 23 from Goleta’s Best Buy store, which apparently has a video surveillance system but no security alarm. The laptops were valued at around $75,000.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Calderon, the theft was discovered about 4 a.m. by a manager of the store at 7090 Marketplace Drive in Camino Real Marketplace.

“The responding deputies met with a store manager, who had just arrived ... to prepare for opening when he discovered that a burglary had occurred,” Calderon said.

He said the perpetrators reportedly broke in through an emergency exit door. Once inside, they forced their way into a storage room where the laptops were kept.

The store’s video surveillance system captured images of multiple suspects in the heist, Calderon said.

“Because of the ongoing investigation, surveillance video or photos are not being released,” he added.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150. Click here to report an anonymous tip online, or call 805.681.4171.

Last week, it was a motorized scooter rider who lost a collision with a car in downtown Santa Barbara. This week, it was a bicyclist who lost a collision with an SUV on the Upper Eastside.

According to fire Capt. Kevin Hokum, the wreck occurred just after 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at the sprawling, somewhat confusing three-way intersection of East Pedregosa, Laguna and Olive streets.

Details of the crash were not immediately available, but Hokum told our Tom Bolton that the bicyclist suffered moderate injuries and was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The incident is under police investigation.

The Sportsman lounge has reopened at 1226 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara, nearly a year after the longtime locals hangout shut itself down rather than swallow a rent increase at its old home a couple of blocks away.

“We are very excited to be in a new location,” Phillip Wright, who owns the bar with his wife, Kourtney, told our Josh Molina.

“We have the same attitude as before — great cocktails and good times.”

The Sportsman, with its distinctive retro neon sign, closed last year at 20 W. Figueroa St., next door to Savoy Café & Deli. Wright said the sign eventually will be moved inside the new bar. Obviously, signs of that ilk are no longer welcome on the outside in Santa Barbara, which prefers signage the size of bar coasters.

• • •

