Bill Macfadyen: Teenager’s Late-Night Joy Ride Takes an Upside-Down Turn for the Worse

NoozWeek’s Top 5 deals with an alleged ‘unconscious woman’ rape case, pops in on Corazón Cocina, cuts away on Paula Lopez, and ponders a purple thing — but first, meet our Mutton Buster, Aaden Bell

Noozhawk would like to introduce Aaden Bell, the winner of our annual drawing for a buckaroo to ride for our brand in the Mutton Bustin’ contest at the Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo.

Aaden’s mom, Laura Cheung, tells me the soon-to-be first-grader at St. Raphael School in Goleta loves soccer and fishing.

This will be the first time the 6-year-old has tried his hand at riding a smelly, woolly sheep to rodeo glory, but judging by the fish he’s showing off in the nearby photo, he’s got the grit that it takes.

Aaden will be saddling up for the Aug. 7 rodeo at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, and if you’ve never seen Mutton Bustin’, well, it’s as hilarious as it is exciting. Tickets are still available for the Aug. 5, 6 and 7 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performances. Click here for more information.

We want to thank the nearly 20 cowboys and cowgirls who entered this year’s Mutton Bustin’ drawing, and I hope to see you at the arena anyway.

I’m also grateful to my friend, rodeo chairman and past Old Spanish Days El Presidente Josiah Jenkins, for indulging us again. Noozhawk is proud to sponsor the Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo and to celebrate the traditions of our Central Coast cowboy heritage.

Meanwhile, based on our Google Analytics, there were 89,164 people who read Noozhawk this past week. My own take on your top stories follows below but, first, Viva la Fiesta!

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence late on July 31 after he rolled his Chevy Tahoe on Highway 101 in Goleta. Incredibly, he escaped injury in the wreck.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said the crash was reported at 11:30 p.m. on the southbound freeway near Los Carneros Road. Emergency personnel arrived to find the SUV upside down on its roof, with the 17-year-old driver nearby.

Officers determined the teen was intoxicated, and he was taken into custody, Gutierrez said. His name is being withheld because he’s a juvenile.

The CHP is investigating the circumstances of the single-vehicle crash.

Robert Harold Goldman was arrested and charged with felony rape of an unconscious woman earlier this year. After reaching a plea deal with prosecutors, however, the 27-year-old Santa Barbara man may well avoid spending another day behind bars.

According to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood, the rape survivor, a 29-year-old Los Angeles woman, told investigators that she had been out partying with friends the night of Jan. 30.

“She became intoxicated,” Harwood told Noozhawk, and she and a friend later dropped in on a post-midnight gathering at a residence in the 200 block of Santa Barbara Street. Goldman, an acquaintance of the woman, was among those at the house, he added.

“The victim ultimately fell asleep on a couch, and she woke up later to discover that she was being sexually assaulted by Goldman,” Harwood said.

Goldman left the scene after the woman came to, he said, and she immediately went to a friend’s house and contacted police.

A $100,000 arrest warrant was issued, and Goldman was taken into custody hours later.

Goldman and his legal counsel negotiated a deal with prosecutors under which he would agree to plead no contest to one felony count of assault by means likely to cause great bodily harm.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Cliff Anderson gave his consent on Aug. 1, Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron said, as did the rape assault-by-means-likely-to-cause-great-bodily-harm survivor.

When Goldman returns to court next month for sentencing, he’s really going to get it, however: 365 days in County Jail. And some other inconveniences.

Since he skirted any sex crime charge, he’s saved the hassle of having to register as a sex offender.

Of course, Goldman also can apply for the Sheriff’s Department’s home electronic-monitoring program, the trendy alternative sentence that all the cool kids are taking advantage of.

Typically, he’d be able to go to a job, go to school, go to counseling and go to religious services during his “incarceration.” If Paula Lopez is any example, he’ll probably be a free man in less than six months.

Click here for sexual-assault counseling and support services from the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.

The Santa Barbara Public Market has had its ups and downs since opening in Alma del Pueblo on the corner of Chapala and West Victoria streets back in 2014. Two new additions promise to give it a bounce.

Corazón Cocina, a popular former pop-up Mexican restaurant by chef Ramon Velazquez, and The Garden, a beer garden with 40 craft brews on tap, opened just in time for Fiesta.

“Markets in general are usually very energetic places,” Velazquez told our Sam Goldman. “I want to bring my own energy to the (Public Market) — that energy that I grew up seeing and experiencing.”

Corazón Cocina used to pack in people at Three Pickles on Sundays, with an ever-changing menu of unique and exotic tacos. But running a one-day-a-week pop-up place is a grind, and Velazquez was looking for a permanent location.

His goal is to bring the rich and varied flavors of Mexico to Santa Barbara.

“We love to go to Baja California, Yucatán, Oaxaca, Mexico City — and each state has different food,” he said. “How can I interpret that food, utilize local ingredients and make it something really good for people?”

Full disclosure: Velazquez and his family are family friends of mine, and my, daughter, Kirsten, helps out at Corazón when she can. Tip her well, please.

The Garden, meanwhile, is described as a “new urban contemporary beer garden” featuring long tables, booths, ample seating, big-screen TVs broadcasting global sporting events — like the Rio Olympics, BTW — and an “elevated bar menu” by chef Kyle Jones. It’s family-friendly, Santa Barbara Public Market officials say.

As I wrote last week, I had just posted my July 29 column noting that troubled former TV news anchor Paula Lopez Ochoa was serving her 120-day DUI sentence through the Sheriff’s Department’s home electronic-monitoring program, when we got word that she was free to go.

The 51-year-old mother of three was arrested during a Sept. 6-7 run-in with law enforcement in Goleta and subsequently charged with six misdemeanor counts. As a result of a deal with prosecutors, in April she pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and battery on a police officer.

The altercation occurred a few hours after it was reported that a motorist, believed to be Lopez, was spotted driving the wrong way on Highway 101 west of Goleta.

“On a 120-day sentence, all inmates are given good time and work time credits, which result in far fewer days to actually serve,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told our Giana Magnoli.

“An individual would serve approximately 50 days on a 120-day sentence.”

A Superior Court judge will review her progress on Oct. 28.

Lopez, a former longtime news anchor at KEYT and KCOY News, has acknowledged an ongoing battle with alcoholism, and has said she was getting medical treatment after a day-long disappearance and a separate public intoxication arrest in 2013.

Until next week ...

Scientists mapping the seafloor near Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary have discovered a mysterious purple blob that might be a new species.

A camera attached to a remotely operated underwater robot captured the unidentified object in Arguello Canyon, 5,000 feet below the ocean’s surface, during a recent expedition by the research ship Exploration Vessel Nautilus.

“It looks like a disco ball right now with the lasers next to it,” one scientist said.

The team used a slurp hose to suction the thing into a storage container, and it was then sent to the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology for analysis.

Julie Bursek, a chief scientist for the expedition, said when scientists began to study the blob, which is only a few inches across, it unfolded into a different shape.

“It no longer was shaped like a ball,” she said. “Instead the specimen had a muscular foot with two spherical lobe structures.”

What the organism is remains anyone’s guess, but Bursek says some scientists believe it’s “either a nudibranch or pleuropod — a type of sea slug.”

The E/V Nautilus recently stopped in the Santa Barbara Harbor to provide locals with information on the Channel Islands exploration. It is managed by the nonprofit Ocean Exploration Trust led by Robert Ballard, the deep-sea explorer credited with locating the sunken RMS Titanic, the German battleship Bismarck and other undersea treasures and phenomena.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Punta Gorda Rental Units Could Be Creative Solution to Santa Barbara’s Housing Shortage.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

This isn’t actually a mystery to me, since I can barely remember what I was doing last week: The Mystery of Why You Can’t Remember Being a Baby.

• • •

Watch It

When it comes to intensity, this woman gives 100 percent. 110 percent is impossible. Only idiots recommend that.

(Kiki G. video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

If you really like what you’re seeing on Noozhawk, you can help support our work by joining our Hawks Club. High-quality journalism doesn’t come cheap, and each donation helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

How can you help? It’s easy.

» Join our Hawks Club.