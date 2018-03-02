Bill Macfadyen: One Man Takes on Tesla with Apparent Compulsion to Bury the Hatchet

NoozWeek’s Top 5 weathers Evacugeddon, may have mapped out a pedestrian death, binge-watches a bald eagle nest and runs into a possible DUI head-on collision

Well, it looks as if we survived the first real test since the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and mudflows in Montecito. We’re not out of danger — not by a long shot — but it’s an important psychological victory for the community.

The uncertainty surrounding the March 1 storm did force us to postpone Noozhawk’s kick-off Public Newsroom event to March 6. The gathering — a discussion with executive editor Tom Bolton and managing editor Giana Magnoli about our essentially 24/7 coverage of the Thomas Fire and Montecito flash floods — is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at our offices at Impact HUB, 1117 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

This is an exclusive opportunity for our Hawks Club members, and we have just a few tickets still available. Click here to become a member.

Meanwhile, Noozhawk continued to steel itself with 167,062 tariff-free readers this past week, according to our Google Analytics.

What follows is my take on your Top Five stories during that period. This is an opinion column — my opinion — and not a news story.

Whether he’s a Tesla tormenter or is the one being tormented, a man with an apparent ax to grind got himself plugged into Santa Barbara County Jail after an alleged hatchet job on one of the electric cars.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Andy Hill told our Tom Bolton that officers were dispatched at about midday Feb. 28 to the 100 block of West Arrellaga Street, where a man reportedly had lashed out at the vehicle as it drove past.

“He took issue with a Tesla, and said, ‘I hate Teslas,’ and created some motion with his arm while holding a hatchet,” Hill explained.

The suspect fled on foot, but was arrested at the nearby Chapala Street intersection. His identity was not disclosed but I’m sure someone will recognize him from the photo.

“It turns out he’s either a little crazy or under the influence of meth, or both,” Hill said.

Charges — the criminal kind and not some electrical nirvana — are pending, but the guy was booked on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

“The hatchet is now in our custody,” Hill remarked.

Having tragically learned that fire and water don’t behave the same way, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown came up with an entire dictionary of new ways to describe various evacuation advisories, warnings, notices and orders for residents below the sprawling Thomas Fire burn area.

I guess it worked. It certainly confused the hell out of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria residents, as well as locals living below the Whittier and Sherpa fire footprints. Many of them decided it was just easier to leave than to try to figure out if Evacugeddon actually applied to them.

We’ll call that a win — especially since the heavy rains in the March 1-2 forecast ended up being less intense than feared. But is a multilevel strategy based on a long string of “if-then statements” a recipe for long-term success and public safety?

Consider this: Around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 23, while all of Montecito was still under mandatory evacuation orders, I was just about to call it a night when the QuakeFeed alert on my phone dinged. A 7.9 earthquake had been reported in the Gulf of Alaska and was being followed by a flurry of significant aftershocks.

Thinking there might be a tsunami warning for the Santa Barbara Channel and the North County coast, I stuck around to see if one was in the making. When nothing materialized, I went to bed.

The next morning, I woke up thinking about tsunami warnings — middle-of-the-night tsunami warnings, to be exact — so I did some research. In Alaska, coastal residents learn early that when they hear the tsunami sirens and get a text alert to their phones, they are to grab people, pets and a previously packed emergency “Go Bag,” and they ... are ... to ... go.

And where are they supposed to go? At least 100 feet higher or two miles inland. Period.

Along those same lines, most elementary school students can easily explain the when, where and how of the fire department phrase, “Stop, drop and roll.”

I may be oversimplifying things, but that’s precisely my point. For just whose protection are Santa Barbara County’s highly complex emergency explanations and triggers, and the chaotic, competitive and multitudinous notifications?

What we have today is a vast improvement from what we had on Jan. 8, but, boy, do we have a long way to go. Our emergency management leadership must do better.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free breaking news text alerts to your cell phone.

A 90-year-old man was struck by a vehicle as he crossed State Street in downtown Santa Barbara the evening of Feb. 24, and later died of his injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Santa Barbara police say the driver may have been using a mapping app at the time.

According to Sgt. Riley Harwood, Gilbert William Ramirez of Santa Barbara was hit by a compact SUV just before 7 p.m. as he walked in a midblock crosswalk in the 500 block of State Street, between Cota and Haley streets.

Anthony Wagner, another SBPD spokesman, said the SUV driver may have been distracted by a GPS device when he collided with the pedestrian. The driver’s identity was not disclosed but Wagner said he was 65 and not a local.

Authorities say Ramirez suffered critical injuries, and was rushed by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Ramirez’s son, Armando, told our Tom Bolton that the elder Ramirez died the next morning. He also shared some details of his father’s well-lived life.

“Dad was an avid dancer who frequented The James Joyce, The Red Piano, followed by the Wildcat Lounge, in that order, where he would often be asked by the husbands if he would dance with their wives, of which he would gladly oblige,” he said.

“... He loved to tell me about his friends he would make at the Wildcat ... He felt like a celebrity there.”

Funeral services are pending. R.I.P.

(P&D Sharpe video)

Last week’s Best of Bill column contained two of 2018’s most-read stories not related to the Montecito flash flooding: the accidental shooting death of Kaiden Vague, a Dos Pueblos High School sophomore, and a fatal altercation at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

Both stories remain on this week’s Top 25 list, which also includes a heartfelt and heartbreaking tribute from Kaiden’s grandfather, Noozhawk outdoors columnist David Bacon, as well as our Janene Scully’s follow-up reporting on the casino killing.

The casino incident took a peculiar turn when Janene learned that the dead man — Jose Guido, 37, of Santa Barbara — had been banned from the premises since late last year, for undisclosed reasons.

Further, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, when confronted by armed security officers in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, Guido had grabbed one officer’s Taser “and used it against him.”

Guido was subsequently shot to death by the officer, Hoover said, adding that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Meanwhile, I can’t help but wonder what role the Big Bear Lake Bald Eagle Cam played in my column’s popularity. I know I’ve been binge-watching As the Bird Turns all week.

The show has featured heavy snow, high winds, an occasionally piercing monologue and a lot of sleeping. I’ve seen special deliveries of dead fish and rodents, as well as tender feedings of said fish. I’ve watched the wobbly hatchlings wrestle and face plant, and was caught off guard by the velocity of their poop squirts.

All in all, it’s well-deserving of a #bestofbillrecommendation as a good use of your time. Raptors rule.

A Feb. 23 head-on collision in western Goleta sent one driver to the hospital and the other to jail on felony DUI charges.

According to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, the wreck occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Evergreen Drive, a few blocks west of Dos Pueblos High School.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Welch said 51-year-old Kevin Hooser of Goleta was driving a Ford Focus east on Cathedral Oaks when he lost control of the car and collided with an oncoming Honda Civic driven by a 29-year-old woman.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Welch said Hooser was not hurt in the wreck, but he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and booked into County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Downed Power Lines Close Hollister Avenue Between Santa Barbara and Goleta.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

If you’re not hip to this, back up and try again: Lost Art Of Bending Over — How Other Cultures Spare Their Spines.

• • •

Best of Bill’s Instagram

@riley_the_wonder_malamute was hogging my Instagram feed this past week, and she’s OK with that.

• • •

Watch It

If this p-i-g pig is any indication, there’s hope for parents of teenagers after all.

(National Geographic video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

Talk is cheap. Professional news gathering is not. If you like what you’re reading on Noozhawk and think our reporting is essential to the community, please support our work by becoming a member of our Hawks Club.

While most of Noozhawk’s revenue comes from advertising and sponsorships, we believe that reader contributions are a vital source of support — financially and fundamentally.

Your loyalty membership helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

How can you help? It’s easy.

» Join our Hawks Club.