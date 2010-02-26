Bill Macfadyen: The Last Word on Comments

Thank you for your patience with our slow-rolling implementation of Noozhawk’s new policy for story comments. The transfer is complete, the freshly installed format appears to be working throughout the site, and all comments seem to have migrated without incident. We apologize for the inconvenience during the switch.

Thank you, too, for participating with us as we strive to improve the Noozhawk Web site, our professional news reporting and your community coverage. We know that requiring registration to comment isn’t universally popular but we are grateful to the several hundred people who already have enrolled.

We also are obliged for the numerous, persuasive appeals to keep the comments with the articles. We thought a second page was a good idea; we were wrong.

Thanks again.

