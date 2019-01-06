Bill Macfadyen: The Life of Riley Was a Full One, But All Too Short

Death of dog leaves a big hole, but it’s some of the smallest things I miss the most

Before heading to Ventura for medical tests, a quick stop at the family church, All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, to “Bide a Wee and Pray.” (Macfadyen family photo)

Leave it to an Alaskan malamute to find the coolest place in the house. (Macfadyen family photo)

From helping at the sink to eating out of the sink ... (Macfadyen family photo)

Riley, at 7 weeks old, leads her posse of siblings out of the kitchen at Snowlion Malamutes in Truckee. (Snowlion Malamutes photo)

Four days after Christmas, our family lost the biggest personality in our lives.

Riley the Wonder Malamute joined our pack in April 2008. From the moment we picked her up from Snowlion Malamutes in Truckee, she was the entertaining heart of the Macfadyen clan.

Bright, perceptive, funny, vocal and perpetually happy, Riley was wise beyond her years — an old soul in a puppy’s body and thoroughly enjoying the #lifeofriley. Even at the end, cruelly six weeks shy of her 11th birthday, her gracious heart and that puppy face were still intact.

Alaskan malamutes are pack animals so they typically do better in pairs. Riley was different, though, with a self-assurance — or an ego — that often made me think of the late Larry Crandell and his frequent quip: “I work alone.” She needed no sidekick.

With her charisma and her exquisite sable coloring, Riley drew attention and acclaim wherever she went. Thanks to social media and her own ebullience, she had a unique presence that extended far beyond Montecito.

It wasn’t unusual to hear her name called out from a passing car while we walked or for complete strangers to greet her as old friends on the street in downtown Santa Barbara. Every time she entered Montecito Bank & Trust, she was mobbed by customers and tellers alike.

Although hawks are integral to Noozhawk’s identity, she was as much our mascot as Scoop. Other dogs wanted just to be around her. Ask anyone at Camp Canine, where she was the undisputed queen.

Most Alaskan malamutes are talkative, but Riley took it to a new level. Not content to rely on woo-woo-woos to communicate, she spoke in complete sentences — paragraphs, really. If she was mad, the scolding easily could last 10 minutes or more.

Riley was unmistakably “my” dog, but for at least an hour each morning, she only had eyes for my wife.

She would never, ever go downstairs with me. Instead, she would park herself in front of Missy’s side of the bed, sitting there watching Sleeping Beauty. If her mere presence didn’t get the desired result, a giant paw would reach out for an impetuous shove or a cold nose would move in for a poke to the face. Occasionally, a slurp would suffice.

Once my wife’s eyes were open, however, the jawing would start, not stopping until Missy was up. The conversation would continue downstairs as Riley waited impatiently for breakfast. And then seconds. Followed by a specific number of treats. She could count.

While she loved to eat anything, plums and tangerines were go-to snacks. She taught herself how to shake the plum trees to get the fruit to fall, and she would stand at our tangerine tree and graze. Although she preferred to be fed peeled tangerines, she would eat them whole if she had to. You could say her breath was zesty.

Riley was a creature of habits that could be maddening at times. She had her favorite spots, like those in the kitchen that forced us to work around her. There was the stubborn insistence at having the doors open — no matter how wintry the temperature — so she could sleep with her body inside the house and her head outside it.

There was the limp, dead weight ruse she would use when she didn’t want to do something. And, of course, the vocal demands.

Other habits were tender and endearing, and those are the ones I find myself longing for now.

For instance, when we’d go upstairs at night, she would lie down just inside the porch door, waiting while I got ready for bed. As I would pull back the covers, she would get up and move out to the porch, so she could be outside but still keep an eye on me while I slept.

Riley’s preferred hangout was at the front door, which actually was a problem because she could not see us — er, me — in the family room. Every 10 or 15 minutes, she’d get up and walk around the corner just to make sure I was still there.

And she always seemed to know when to expect me to return home, because there she would be, sprawled in our driveway, head on her paw with her tail slapping the gravel.

Over the years, Riley and I walked, literally, thousands of miles, mostly in Montecito. That time together — what I call #walkingwithriley — is what I miss the most and what I shall cherish the longest.

She had her own routes in mind, and I never really knew which one she fancied until we were out the gate and on our way. Often, that was because she seemed to have a sixth sense about where discarded roadside food might be.

In her younger days, she would be the one pulling me up the mountain, but as the years passed she became more content to mosey along, giving me ample time to Instagram things I wouldn’t have noticed otherwise.

This past year, we went through some horrific scenes in our neighborhood, but mostly we saw some terrific sights — one of the most special being the wedding she crashed at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

In October, Riley developed a respiratory problem that revealed an enlarged spleen. Tests were inconclusive for lymphoma but, at age 10, we didn’t want to put her through additional procedures.

After consulting with her veterinarians, Drs. Bonnie Franklin of Your Pals Pet Hospital in Santa Barbara and Theresa Ortega of Horizon Veterinary Specialists in Ventura, we chose a route of prayer and Prednisone.

And it worked. Until it didn’t.

By Christmas Eve eve, the fluid had returned and Riley was pretty much unable to get herself up on her own. She mostly slept, fitfully. My heart sank.

The afternoon of Dec. 27, our priest, the Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett of All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, came over to bless her. For an hour, Aimée, my wife and I, and two of our children — Colin and Kirsten — home for the holiday, all sat around and petted, laughed, prayed and told stories. Riley seemed to enjoy the attention, even interjecting her own comments from time to time.

Riley rallied that night and, the next morning when Bonnie stopped by to see her, she actually was getting around rather well. That day was a good day, and we relished it. We made an appointment for an ultrasound the next afternoon.

Late that night, though, not long after our oldest child, Will, arrived home, Riley took a turn for the worse. The rest of that night was pure agony for her, and by dawn I knew time was short.

After moving her around the backyard until she settled in one of her favorite spots under our tallest oak tree, I lay on the ground with her for hours, hugging her and stroking her, telling her how much I loved her and thanking her for the joy she had brought to our family.

The hardest thing to tell her was that it was OK for her to go, and I sobbed as I did just as I am now. I assured her the rest of the pack was waiting for her in heaven, and that she should look for Sackett and Meeka in particular.

As her breathing started to slow, I recited the Lord’s Prayer and told her I loved her. She closed her eyes and went to sleep in my arms. Within a few minutes, she was gone.

I don’t know why our pets — and our dogs, especially — have such a profound impact on us. They love us unconditionally and with all their heart, and maybe the simplicity and pure happiness of that bond is something we too often discover only with their death.

But while the pain of their passing is fierce, it is also fast. I miss her every hour of every day, but I know from experience that my memories of Riley will soon enough fill the hole in my heart. Except for the piece of it she took with her.

Rest in peace, Little Bear.

