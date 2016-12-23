Bill Macfadyen: Tony Romasanta Facing $500,000 Damages Claim After Losing Age-Related Firing Lawsuit

Let’s talk Noozhawk Walks before NoozWeek’s Top 5 goes to the scene of a fatal head-on collision, orders a Mesa Burger, spotlights a Christmas tree fire, and identifies the victim in a drainage pipe blaze

• • •

A restaurant food and beverage director fired by a prominent Santa Barbara businessman has won an age-related wrongful-termination lawsuit — along with nearly a half-million dollars in damages.

Charles Saccio sued his former boss, Eladio’s Restaurant owner Antonio “Tony” Romasanta, claiming discrimination, defamation, retaliation and harassment in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Saccio, 64 at the time he was sacked in 2014, managed staffing and ordering for Eladio’s, State Street Coffee, and the Harbor View Inn’s room service, mini bar and pool bar. The adjacent properties on the intersection of West Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street are all part of the local Romasanta empire.

According to Saccio’s court filing, he was summoned to a meeting with Romasanta, who allegedly asked him his age and remarked that he was “no spring chicken.” Saccio said he was offended, and reported the encounter to the company’s human resources department.

Two weeks later, the complaint says, Romasanta fired Saccio, alleging poor work performance. In the lawsuit, Saccio says he had received a grand total of no complaints before he contacted HR, and had been awarded a raise and a bonus the previous year.

After a November trial, a jury found for Saccio and awarded him a total of $145,577 in damages and another $400,000 in punitive damages.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Donna Geck has stayed the Dec. 14 judgment as Romasanta, represented by Melissa Fassett of Price, Postel & Parma, has indicated he will seek a new trial.

Saccio’s attorney, David Secrest, told our Giana Magnoli that his client twice offered to settle — for $75,000 before the lawsuit was filed and for $125,000 before it went to trial. He said Romasanta’s team declined.

A Santa Barbara man was killed Dec. 18 when he apparently failed to negotiate a curve and slammed head-on into an oncoming vehicle in the Carpinteria Valley.

The California Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robert Kilburn was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Foothill Road/Highway 192 when he missed a big curve just east of Toro Canyon Road, crossed the double yellow lines and crashed into an eastbound Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Sgt. Jim Richards said the Mercedes driver — identified as Barbara Ford, 83, of Carpinteria — steered to the right to avoid the collision, but the motorcycle hit her SUV’s left front.

He said Kilburn was ejected and run over, and pronounced dead at the scene. Ford was uninjured in the crash.

Another motorcyclist, who was riding with Kilburn, called 9-1-1 to report the 4:20 p.m. collision.

The circumstances of the wreck remain under CHP investigation, but Richards said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

Meanwhile, I must address the outrageous reader comments that were left on our story, including one from a woman accusing Noozhawk of posting a photo of the victim’s body and a couple of others who took her baseless allegation and spun an absurd conspiracy theory around it.

Noozhawk is a professional news organization, and it’s our obligation and our responsibility to cover news in our community, when it’s good news and when it’s bad. Very often, it’s bad news, sometimes even horrific.

Our journalists, photographers included, go out of their way to ensure that photos are carefully framed so sensitive scenes are not visible in the pictures we publish on our site. As is the case in the photo we used with this story. Period.

This is our policy as professional journalists, and it’s a standard to which we adhere for ethical reasons, for legal reasons and for empathic reasons. It’s common decency — which, quite frankly, I’m seeing less and less of in what more and more of our commenters are posting on our website.

While one commenter was going out of her way to call as much attention as she could to the tragic circumstances of this man’s death, another from our village of idiots was suggesting that our photographer may have intentionally exposed the body. That is perverse nonsense. Absolutely nothing is exposed, even though our photographer on the scene was diligently and responsibly documenting this news story as thoroughly as possible.

Even for a cynical old journalist like me, I’m appalled that both of these people — as well as a growing chorus of bottom feeders trolling Noozhawk — aren’t ashamed of themselves. I’m quite sure they’re not, and it’s something Noozhawk will be addressing far more aggressively, and innovatively, in the new year.

The real story here is that of Robert Kilburn, for whom a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Our condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.

Mesa Burger has rolled up its garage doors and is off to a fast start. The brainchild of friends and co-owners Cat Cora and Chris Chiarappa, the restaurant with an artisanal menu and nontraditional burger joint ambience opened Dec. 12 at 315 Meigs Road on Santa Barbara’s ... Mesa.

As our Sam Goldman reported, the menu is built around handcrafted burgers and sustainably sourced ingredients, and includes salads, shakes, a kids’ menu, local craft beer and wine, and McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams.

He had me at “burgers,” but McConnell’s, too? I’ll be there for lunch.

“I had to find a fine balance between what the neighborhood restaurant would be, what the food would look like, what a craft-burger restaurant would look like, and what’s going on out in the industry,” said Cora, a nationally know chef and restaurateur who gained fame as the first woman Iron Chef on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America.

The site, in the shopping center across the street from Lazy Acres Market, underwent extensive renovations to create an open-air layout fronted by wide roll-up garage doors.

“We wanted to create an environment that was gourmet, that was craft, but that was family friendly, that was open and airy,” Chiarappa explained.

Mesa Burger is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and stays open an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays. This being the holiday season, however, the restaurant is closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, and will be open only until 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Faulty Christmas tree lights are believed to have caused the spark that started a fire at a Montecito estate across the street from Westmont College the night of Dec. 18.

Just before 9 p.m., Montecito firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 700 block of Cold Springs Road, where they found the fire burning in two first-floor rooms.

It took crews about a half-hour to put out the flames, which badly damaged the two rooms and caused smoke damage throughout the 10,000-foot residence.

There were no injuries.

“Preliminary reporting is that the origin of the fire was in the area of a large Christmas tree,” Joyce Reed, spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District, told our Tom Bolton.

Fortunately, the house, which is across from the Cold Springs entrance to the Westmont campus, is less than a quarter-mile directly up the street from Montecito Fire Station 2 at 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road.

A word to the unwise: Click here for Christmas tree safety tips.

The man found dead in a burning freeway drainage culvert earlier this month has been identified as Candelario Martinez Ceja, a 39-year-old Santa Barbara transient.

Santa Barbara firefighters discovered Ceja’s body in the early morning hours of Dec. 5 after they put out a fire about 100 feet inside the 4-foot-high pipe under Highway 101, about 200 yards east of Milpas Street.

According to police Sgt. Riley Harwood, Ceja died of smoke inhalation, and also suffered serious burns.

“Our assumption is it was a warming fire or cooking fire that got out of hand, but that has not been established conclusively,” he said.

• • •

• • •

• • •

• • •

