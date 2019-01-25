Bill Macfadyen: Tributes Pour In for Chris Brown as Clues Sought in Ex-Pro Surfer’s Death

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? A rollover bus crash near Los Alamos, Santa Barbara County’s water outlook, a mystery body in Carpinteria, and the same hit-and-run mayhem from last week

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Rams, and best wishes in next weekend’s Super Bowl. I only wish the Los Angeles Chargers were joining them. Or the Kansas City Chiefs, for that matter.

As for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Jan. 24 deal with free-agent center fielder A.J. Pollock, consider me underwhelmed. No offense to Pollock, who I think is a solid addition, but after 31 years of losing, Dodger Nation deserves Bryce Harper.

But that window is closing, not shut. We’ll see soon enough if Frankrupt McCourt’s successors are anything more than pretenders.

Noozhawk’s window is wide open, though, and this past week we welcomed an audience of 138,396 readers, according to our Google Analytics.

What follows is my take on your Top 5 most-read stories. In case you couldn’t tell from my Dodger disgruntlement, this is my opinion column.

The body of a man found Jan. 19 near Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara was identified as Chris Brown, a 48-year-old former professional surfer and commercial urchin diver.

According to Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner, detectives and crime-scene investigators were dispatched about 12:15 p.m. to the rocky beach at the base of the bluffs below the east end of the Douglas Family Preserve, about 600 yards east of Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.

The man had no identification on him, and Wagner told our Tom Bolton that investigators had to use fingerprints to determine his identity.

He said autopsy and toxicology results are expected next week.

Brown worked as a commercial urchin diver, but he was a standout professional surfer in the 1980s and ’90s, having made his mark surfing Rincon Point as a teenager.

A tribute in Surfing magazine said the World Tour competitor won the world amateur surfing title in 1988 and the Professional Surfing Association of America championship in 1994. He also earned notoriety as a fearless big-wave surfer, frequenting epic breaks such as Mavericks off Half Moon Bay.

“I will always remember his huge smile, magnetic warmth and that beautiful wraparound cutback,” former professional surfer Shaun Tomson of Montecito said in a tweet.

Another surfing legend, Kelly Slater, posted a heartfelt homage on Instagram.

“It’s taken me a couple days to even want to think about it,” he wrote Jan. 23. “Chris Brown and I were nearly inseparable as teenagers. This guy was just such an excited, happy light in my childhood.

“He introduced me to #AlMerrick and @cisurfboards. My brother and I stayed with Chris and his family on the Mesa in SB a couple summers and traveled to Mexico, Australia, England, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and beyond with Chris and his dad, Dave.”

Brown is survived by his daughter, Chloë, and his former wife, Jenny Culver.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 21. A “message of hope” will be offered by Britt Merrick, founder of Reality Church Santa Barbara, and Dave Brown will deliver the eulogy for his son.

Following the service, a paddle-out will be held at the end of the Santa Barbara harbor sandspit.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family. Click here to make an online donation.

A bus driver from Goleta was arrested Jan. 18 after her vehicle apparently drifted off Highway 101 near Los Alamos, hit a tree, plunged down a dirt culvert and overturned. Seven of the 24 passengers aboard were injured in the wreck.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the single-vehicle crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. near Alisos Canyon Road, about four miles south of Los Alamos.

He said seven people with minor injuries were transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Laura Mae Gish was at the wheel of a southbound 2015 Volvo bus when it drifted onto the right gravel shoulder and into a tree. The bus then went down a culvert and flipped on its side.

“Upon further investigation it was determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested at the scene,” the CHP said in its collision report.

Gish was booked into County Jail and held on $100,000 bail.

Zaniboni told our Giana Magnoli that the bus passengers were traveling from the Davis area to the Santa Barbara Amtrak train station, where they were to catch another bus to San Diego.

January rain has done wonders for our yards and orchards, but Santa Barbara County’s years-long drought is far from over.

According to county water officials, the big Jan. 16-17 storm and its preceding rainfall produced enough runoff to raise Lake Cachuma more than 5½ feet so far. As of Jan. 18, the lake was 35.6 percent full and had gained more than 10,000 acre-feet of water in the last week.

“It’s a big deal, because we finally got runoff into the reservoir,” Tom Fayram, the county’s deputy director of water resources, told our Tom Bolton.

“What’s really good is that we have not been in the position to have inflow into Cachuma this early in the year, in January, since 2011.”

While future storms will be adding more runoff to the Santa Ynez River watershed and upstream reservoirs, Cachuma remains more than 50 feet below the spill level of Bradbury Dam on its western end.

A badly decomposed body was found near the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Carpinteria on Jan. 21, and the remains later were determined to be those of an adult woman. Her identity is still not known, however.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told our Tom Bolton that deputies were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to the tracks along the 2800 block of Carpinteria Avenue, near Dump Road on the east end of town, after a passerby made the discovery.

Hoover said Coroner’s Bureau personnel were attempting to make a positive identification and determine the cause of death. She said the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition and likely had been there for several weeks.

I have some good news in the case of the cowardly culprit captured Jan. 17 after he allegedly dodged an arrest warrant being served by Santa Barbara police at a downtown residence, allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase, allegedly ran a red light and slammed into a car driving through the intersection, crashed into a woman and an infant on the sidewalk and then sprinted right past the badly injured victims as he allegedly ran from the scene.

First, the low-life suspect, 36-year-old Ricardo Sanchez, is still in County Jail, being held without bail and facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer; resisting arrest; reckless driving causing great bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance for sale; being a felon in possession of ammunition; being a felon in possession of pepper spray; felony hit and run with injury; and felony vandalism.

More important, I’m told that the victims — a grandmother and a baby she was pushing in a stroller — had recovered enough from their injuries to be released from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Prayers to the victims for a speedy recovery. And may there be swift justice for Mr. Mayhem.

• • •

• • •

• • •

• • •

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at [email protected], follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk and Instagram: @bill.macfadyen, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.