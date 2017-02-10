Bill Macfadyen: Before We Get to a Fatal Fall in Isla Vista, We Need Your Help with Hearken

Suspected DUI rollover strews wreckage across NoozWeek’s Top 5, measurable rain adds up, Bacara checks in, and a fleet-footed fool turns out the lights — but, first, “participatory journalism”

Like zombie Tom Brady resurrecting the New England Patriots from a 25-point dead spread, Noozhawk’s commenters can be relentless.

We recently repositioned our story comments to be one click away from our article pages, however. The move was made for a number of reasons, not the least of which have been the rapidly deteriorating tone and rabidly growing toxicity.

From our very first day, I have said that Noozhawk takes a libertarian view of free speech, but that just because you can say anything you like, doesn’t mean that you should.

We have guidelines for posting comments, but we’ve never considered it our job to be our readers’ nanny. In a responsible, civil society, you shouldn’t need one.

The fact is, however, that less than one-half of 1 percent of Noozhawk readers leave story comments, and those are dominated by fewer than two dozen people. That’s just not right, and we intend to do something about it.

The first step is the one we took to minimize the opportunity for our stories to be hijacked by the guy at the end of the bar barking at the TV. That interference was fouling our readers’ experience and their quest for professional local news.

The second is a new reader engagement platform we’re very close to introducing. Called Hearken, the survey and feedback framework will enable our journalists and our readers to interact with each other even before some story ideas have been hatched.

Hearken founder and CEO Jennifer Brandel calls the concept “public-powered journalism.” She contends that inviting readers to ask questions as part of the process is far more insightful and valuable than knee-jerk reactions left in a comments section.

By creating conditions for an authentic, ongoing conversation as well as cultivating possible new story leads and sources, we know our reporting will be that much more relevant to the community we serve.

And by deepening our relationship with an even larger share of our readers, we believe Noozhawk actually can incorporate you in the search for solutions and options for some of our community’s biggest challenges.

We’ve seen it before in our Let’s Talk Westside virtual town hall for THRIVE Westside. This is easier.

This is an exciting opportunity for Noozhawk, but I’m also asking for your help. We have a budget goal of $15,000 to implement the Hearken platform and provide additional journalism resources for several related public policy projects this year.

I’m talking to several businesses and organizations about a possible “Your Name Here” sponsorship, but I think it would be even better if we could make this a Hawks Club-funded operation fueled by our readers. May I ask 15 of you for $1,000 apiece to make this a reality? Or 30 for $500, or some other combination?

Please contact me for more information, at either [email protected] or 805.456.7195. Thank you in advance.

Speaking of numbers, Noozhawk had 115,942 readers this past week, as reported by our Google Analytics. Here’s my take on your top five stories:

Kenneth Yun graduated from UC Santa Barbara last year with a degree in chemical engineering. The 22-year-old from Cypress was working in the Bay Area, but returned to the South Coast last weekend for a visit.

Tragically, his life ended early on Feb. 5 when he fell from an Isla Vista balcony, suffering massive head trauma after hitting the pavement below.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, witnesses said Yun was trying to sit on a balcony railing at an apartment in the 800 block of Embarcadero Del Norte about 1:30 a.m. when he fell backward.

“The victim landed in an asphalt parking lot and struck his head on impact,” she said.

Yun was rushed by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for head trauma and internal injuries, Hoover said.

It was all for naught, and he was pronounced dead about six hours later.

Hoover said the Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death. Toxicology and lab results are pending.

Friends of Yun have established a YouCaring page to help his family in Orange County. Click here to make an online donation.

A suspected DUI crash has taken a devastating toll, with one Santa Maria woman killed instantly and a second dying four days after the Feb. 6 crash in Orcutt. Between the two women, five young children were left motherless.

The 25-year-old driver of the car was arrested and bailed out of custody while charges are pending from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Cameron Oliver of Santa Maria was driving northbound on Highway 135 at a high rate of speed at about 1:40 a.m.

The CHP said he lost control near Lakeview Road, and the 2016 Lexus sedan veered off the roadway. The car crashed through a fence, hit a concrete bench, took out a utility pole and rolled over several times before coming to a stop in the middle of Orcutt Road, which runs parallel to the highway.

The CHP said Leann Stauffer, 37, of Santa Maria, was declared dead at the scene.

Tricia Jensen, also 37 and of Santa Maria, suffered major head trauma, and was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. There, she remained on life support until the night of Feb. 9, when she was removed from the respirators and died of her injuries, the CHP confirmed Feb. 10.

A third passenger, Brian Freeborn, 38, of Santa Maria, declined medical treatment for minor injuries.

Oliver suffered minor injuries in the wreck, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, the CHP said.

He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol, but posted $100,000 bail and was released from custody the next day, according to authorities.

Prosecutors have not yet filed charges as the crash investigation is continuing. A bail hearing is scheduled for March 8 in Superior Court.

On Facebook, Stauffer had listed herself as in a relationship with Oliver, whose own Facebook presence has since been scrubbed from the Internet.

Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary is handling Stauffer’s funeral arrangements, which have not been finalized.

Friends have set up GoFundMe pages to help the families of both women.

Jensen’s page — which calls her “our favorite mom, coach and friend” — had raised $13,465 for her three young children as of the night of Feb. 9. Click here to make an online donation.

Stauffer’s page describes her as “a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and friend,” and had raised $8,435 for her two daughters. Click here to make an online donation.

Other benefits have been scheduled around the North County on the families’ behalf.

Ricky’s House of Pizza, at 4869 S. Bradley Road, Suite 106, in Orcutt’s Acorn Plaza, will hold a fundraiser Feb. 15. The next day, Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab at 168 W. Clark Ave. in Old Town Orcutt, is hosting a benefit organized by the Alice Shaw Elementary School PTA.

The up-and-coming country stars in The Dylan Ortega Band will be playing a free tribute concert March 3 at Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground, 180 Avenue of the Flags in Buellton.

It goes without saying, so I’d better say it: The drought is not over.

But this winter’s storms are having a positive impact, and Santa Barbara County is running 152 percent of normal precipitation for the rainy season that began Sept. 1. Most of that is the result of the last month.

Gibraltar Reservoir, on the upper Santa Ynez River, has been spilling for a couple of weeks now, and the downstream flow has helped Lake Cachuma grow to about 15 percent full. The lake is still some 86 feet below its own spill zone, but it’s at least — and at last — going in the right direction.

Two days of storms earlier this week dropped a little less than an inch of rain in many parts of the county. Rain gauges in remote hills south of Lompoc recorded more than 3 inches, however.

The National Weather Service is forecasting another storm on Feb. 10, with rain totals expected to be between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch.

Want to buy Bacara Resort & Spa? Here’s your chance.

Irvine-based Pacific Hospitality Group has announced plans to sell the 358-room hotel complex at 8301 Hollister Ave. in western Goleta. The company acquired the 35-acre resort in 2013.

“In a strong market like we are seeing, it is not unusual,” PHG chief investment officer Kory Kramer told our Sam Goldman in an email.

“The significant improvements that PHG made to the resort have increased its value, therefore opening the door to new opportunities.”

Uh, OK.

“At this time, we are not disclosing the listing price,” Kramer added.

I guess if you have to ask, right?

A car crash splintered a utility pole on West Alamar Avenue near Chapala Street in Santa Barbara on Feb. 4, and the early morning collision knocked out electricity throughout the area.

The driver didn’t bother to stick around, leading authorities — and just about everyone else — to assume he was driving under the influence at the time of the 2:50 a.m. wreck.

According to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Kell Hardin, the Honda Civic was headed north on Alamar when it crossed to the other side of the street and slammed into the power pole.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two men running away from the crash scene, police Sgt. Joshua Morton told our Tom Bolton.

The Einsteins forgot to take all the evidence with them, however, and it took police all of no time to figure out in whose name the car was registered: David Ruben Cova, 39, of Santa Barbara.

Morton said Cova answered his door when officers knocked later that day. He said he showed signs of being under the influence, and also appeared to have suffered an unusual minor injury, like one that might be caused by wearing a driver’s-side seat-belt shoulder harness during, say, a car crash.

Cova was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI, said Morton, who added that he allegedly also was driving on a suspended license. He was booked into County Jail.

