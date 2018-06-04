Bill Macfadyen: Another UCSB Student Death in Isla Vista Draws a Crowd of Readers

Open-and-shut restaurant, a stabbing, a frightful school bus ride, and the death of educator Mike Caston round out NoozWeek's Top 5

What were you reading on Noozhawk this week?

1. Coroner Investigating Death of UCSB Student in Isla Vista

A 22-year-old UC Santa Barbara student was found dead in his Isla Vista apartment the morning of Oct. 26, but few details have been released so far.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, deputies responded about 9:45 a.m. "to a call of an unresponsive subject" at a Del Playa Drive residence.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was later identified as Brandon Colin Schmidt, a communication major from Danville.

The Coroner's Office is investigating the death, but Hoover said toxicology reports won't be available for at least a month.

2. BizHawk: Maggie’s Restaurant on State Street Closes After Just 14 Months

It wasn't the quickest death of a restaurant recently, but it was pretty close. Maggie’s, at 1201 State St., closed for good Oct. 28 after just 14 months in business.

Maggie's owners Margaret and Barry Shulman bought the old State and A Bar & Grill on the corner of Anapamu and State streets in February 2012, then spent nearly six months turning the place into, well, not something you'd expect to see next to a thrift store. The menu prices appeared to be rather steep, as well.

Our BizHawk columnist, Gina Potthoff, tried in vain to reach the Shulmans for comment, but ... they gone.

3. Santa Barbara Police Investigating Downtown Stabbing

Residents of a house near downtown Santa Barbara answered a knock on their door on the evening of Oct. 29 only to discover a man bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

Police and paramedics quickly responded to the 800 block of Bath Street, and the victim was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of life-threatening wounds.

Sgt. Riley Harwood, an SBPD spokesman, said the victim had no apparent gang affiliation, but investigators have not yet determined if the stabbing is gang-related.

4. School Bus Accident Injures 11 Near Santa Maria

A school bus driver and nearly a dozen students were injured in a dramatic accident near Sisquoc the morning of Oct. 30. It's a miracle no one died.

The bus was en route to Righetti High School just after 7 a.m. when it collided with an oversized farm vehicle on Foxen Canyon Road east of Santa Maria. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Craig Carrier, a fertilizer spray arm on the farm truck slammed into the front of the bus as the two vehicles passed each other near Orcutt-Gary Road.

Carrier said the impact knocked out the driver of the bus, which drove up an embankment and down a second before plowing into a wooden fence and a tree.

The bus driver was identified as Yolanda Zepeda, 44, of Santa Maria. Santa Barbara County fire Capt. David Sadecki said it took rescue personnel an hour to extricate her from the smashed-up bus, and she was then rushed to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and seven others were treated at the scene. Initial reports erroneously indicated 21 people had been injured.

The driver of the farm vehicle was not injured, nor was he cited or arrested, Carrier said. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, but he said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have been factors.

The accident was the first test of Noozhawk's new text-messaging system, which we quietly rolled out last week. The NoozAlerts — which our editors deem to be truly breaking news — are sent by text message to your cell phone, and the service is available only to members of our Hawks Club. Click here to become a member.

5. Former Santa Barbara Schools Chief Mike Caston Dies at Age 65

Being a public school district superintendent has got to be one of the more thankless jobs around. Mike Caston served six years as superintendent of Santa Barbara schools, from 1994 to 2000, and thank goodness he did. He deftly maneuvered the district through a minefield of controversy over English language course development and helped usher in an era of more direct engagement and decision-making by the Board of Trustees.

After a years-long battle, Caston died Oct. 27 of ALS, the degenerative neurological disease commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease. He was just 65.

Thanks to a tip from my friend, former trustee Bob Pohl, Noozhawk broke the story, and readers quickly propelled it to the top of the day's news.

Reflecting on their relationship, Pohl said he most admired Caston's fearless leadership.

"If he was a little further ahead of everyone else, he was OK with that," said Pohl, who served on the school board from 1996 to 2000.

Caston's tenure coincided with a new, more activist era for the school board, Pohl added.

“That was a new environment for Mike but, to his credit, he understood what people were bringing to the table and he channeled that," he said. "He grew, and the school district benefited from his leadership."

Dave Cash, the current Santa Barbara schools superintendent and a fellow USC alumnus, has long considered Caston a mentor and role model.

"Other than my dad and my grandfather, no single person has influenced my life more than Mike Caston," he told our Giana Magnoli.

Caston is survived by his wife, Judy; three sons; and three grandchildren. A celebration of his life is scheduled for noon Nov. 17 at the California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.

• • •

• • •

