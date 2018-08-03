Bill Macfadyen: Vandenberg Air Force Base Missile Test Self-Destructs on Command

NoozWeek’s Top 5 fans flames of another Goleta fire, takes more than a sip of the plastic straws debacle, hears of an unsettling beach encounter, and checks into the Haley Hotel, but first, meet Noozhawk Mutton Buster Carson Livermore

Since Noozhawk’s start more than a decade ago, we’ve been proud to sponsor a Mutton Bustin’ rider at the annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo during Old Spanish Days.

Many of you know how much I love rodeo. Although there are events that earn more glory and win more money, it’s hard to top the excitement of an entire arena cheering wildly for a kid who’s most likely going to eat a mouthful of dirt after sliding off the back of a sheep almost three times his or her size.

This year’s victim, I mean buckaroo, is 4½-year-old Carson Livermore of Solvang, and he’ll be riding for our brand in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performance Sunday afternoon. We drew his name from a field of almost 50 entries this year.

Carson is the son of lifelong Santa Ynez Valley residents Katie Chackel and Logan Livermore. His mom says he’s outgoing and funny, loves building things with Legos, and will be starting kindergarten at Ballard School later this month.

He also rides, and his choice of steed may prove advantageous in this particular contest. As you can see from the adorable photo nearby, Carson’s good buddy is his miniature horse, Lil Bill, which isn’t that much taller than the sheep he’ll try to hold on to come Sunday.

Carson also may be getting pointers from his grandfather, veteran rodeo performer Dave Chackel, who knows better than most that a rodeo cowboy is often at the mercy of the draw. Sometimes you get your eight seconds of fame, and sometimes you get a dud. My money’s on Carson making the most of it.

Join Noozhawk at Earl Warren Showgrounds on Sunday and help us cheer on Carson to a silver Jedlicka’s buckle. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Heeding Noozhawk’s cattle call, meanwhile, 122,849 readers grazed the website this past week, according to our Google Analytics.

This is my take on your Top 5 stories during that period. In other words, it’s a string of words that results in an opinion column — my opinion.

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was destroyed within minutes of its test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base on July 31, following what officials said was an unspecified midflight “anomaly.”

The three-stage missile blasted out of an underground silo on North Base at 4:38 a.m., destined for a predetermined target in the central Pacific Ocean near Kwajalein Atoll — some 4,800 miles away.

Four minutes later, at 4:42 a.m., range control officers sent the self-destruct command, officials with the Air Force Global Strike Command announced.

The cause of the anomaly was under investigation.

To ensure they stay the course, missiles launched from VAFB are monitored by crews with Western Range, part of the base’s 30th Space Wing.

The missiles are equipped with tiny explosives that allow mission flight control officers, or MFCOs, to destroy them in flight if they begin to veer off or otherwise behave oddly.

The MFCOs have operated under the motto of “Track ’Em or Crack ’Em” for more than 1,900 VAFB launches.

A fire ignited in thick brush between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks in Goleta just as the evening commute was beginning July 27, sending heavy smoke swirling across the freeway between Fairview Avenue and Los Carneros Road.

Coming just three weeks after the Holiday Fire less than two miles away, the sight of smoke was unnerving to many throughout the Goleta Valley.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said a quick response by firefighters — including the help of a water-dropping helicopter quickly refilling from nearby Lake Los Carneros — kept the blaze contained at a half-acre.

There were no injuries or permanent structures damaged in the fire, which was reported at 4:45 p.m. by my friend, Dave Clark. He and co-workers from Impulse Advanced Communications happened to be playing golf at Twin Lakes Golf Course, 6034 Hollister Ave., when they heard the crackling and spotted the flames right on the other side of the fence.

There was no immediate announcement about the fire’s cause but, c’mon, a combination of overgrown vegetation and the no man’s land between a freeway and train tracks? What could possibly have started that fire? I’ll wait.

Coincidentally, I was headed to Goleta the day before and made the mistake of taking Las Positas Road, with the intention of using the northbound entrance ramp at Earl Warren Showgrounds. I blundered into a massive midday traffic jam at the intersection with and then along Calle Real because that freeway ramp was closed for Caltrans work.

Puzzled that Caltrans would be undertaking such a project right then and right there, I rolled past a couple of dump trucks and a huge wheel loader, looked to my left along the freeway fence ... and ... O.M.G.! The crews were clearing away the tangled mess of vegetation and exposing a shockingly solid wall of pure crap. Colorful crap, mind you, but crap nonetheless. The pile — clothing, appliances, shopping carts, mattresses, chairs — already looked to be about 20 yards long and as tall as I am.

That got me wondering why we let these easements and rights of way grow out of control in the first place. Other than not having to maintain them, what’s up with that?

But I’m off in the weeds, and just have no idea at all as to why that vegetation in Goleta spontaneously combusted.

The California Highway Patrol closed one southbound lane for a couple of hours and asked motorists to reroute themselves away from the vicinity. Over on the Union Pacific tracks, Amtrak said the fire forced a northbound Pacific Surfliner passenger train to sit it out south of Santa Barbara.

Zaniboni said the fire was fully extinguished by 6 p.m.

For years, locals have been griping about Santa Barbara’s pervasive presence of vagrants, the block after block of empty storefronts downtown, buckling sidewalks, a lack of workforce housing, punitive permitting, traffic congestion and short-term vacation rentals.

The City Council has heard the complaints and finally took decisive action. To ban plastic straws.

No, this isn’t an episode of South Park. But it should be.

The July 17 tally was 6-1 in favor of the ban, with Mayor Cathy Murillo and Council members Jason Dominguez, Eric Friedman, Oscar Gutierrez, Gregg Hart and Kristen Sneddon casting their votes with all the solemnity of Congress on, say, Dec. 8, 1941.

Dominguez certainly lived down to the moment, declaring, “Unfortunately, common sense is just not common. We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.”

After two weeks of withering mockery and scorn, he sucked it up and walked that back.

“A few weeks ago I made a string of words in a rhetorical fashion about regulation and they were not taken as rhetorical,” he announced. “And that’s my fault so I want to apologize.”

Surely I can’t be the only rube reading such an obfuscatory and condescending string of words and concluding, “Eh, we heard you right the first time, pal.”

Dissenting was Councilman Randy Rowse, who noted, among other things, that people with disabilities — regardless of common sense quotient — often rely on plastic straws to, you know, drink.

The nation had a field day ridiculing the council action. There also were reports — some true, some not — that waiters might be arrested and jailed for distributing straws, that proof of disability would be required to acquire one, that a 15-day waiting period would be imposed on requests, and that blueprints for 3D printing of straws would be banned from the Internet.

The council itself came back the next week with a proposal to add plastic stirrers to the list of contraband, which already includes expanded polystyrene.

Look, I respect the desire to reduce plastic refuse, even if I’m highly skeptical that Americans are the real wastrels of the world.

But if plastic straws are truly the menace of mankind they’re suddenly made out to be, why not let contemporary society and polite company take the lead, from the private side? If these simple devices are bad for business, businesses will ban them and self-police, more and more without even being asked.

Capt. David Bacon is one of our more popular columnists, usually writing about fishing and other outdoors activities.

On July 19, however, his topic was a fishy situation, one that was reported to him after a late-night incident at secluded Haskell’s Beach in Goleta.

Whether it was an encounter with an alleged human trafficking ring or just three thuggish creeps, we’ll likely never know. But sex trafficking does happen here in our little piece of paradise.

Think I’m kidding? Click here for our Brooke Holland’s July 27 article on Pedal the Pacific, a team of 11 young women that stopped in Santa Barbara County during its 1,700 mile to cycling trek to San Diego from Seattle late last month raising awareness about sex trafficking.

The newly renovated Haley Hotel is open for guests at 26 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara, just west of Anacapa Street.

The stylishly spartan, creatively contemporary hotel was most recently a dormitory for a language school and, before that, a motel. Prices for its 17 rooms range from $165 to $250 a night.

“We wanted to have a hotel run by locals,” said my friend, John DeWilde, who bought the place with his partners in 2014.

He’s also bullish on the East Haley Street vibe, which is a little bit cool, a little bit edgy, and much more trendy than it’s been in, well, decades.

“There’s a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” he said of the neighborhood.

• • •

• • •

• • •

• • •

• • •

