Bill Macfadyen: Whittier Fire Keeps the Heat On Noozhawk Readers

Here we go again.

For the second week, the Whittier Fire continued to drive Noozhawk’s traffic. But you already knew that; 166,356 of you were behind the wheel this past week, according to our Google Analytics, and you weren’t driving a white Ford Bronco slowly down the freeway like you had nowhere to be.

So far this month, we’ve amassed way more than a half-million readers. By the time you read this, we will have surpassed our all-time monthly record of 539,984 readers, set in March 2016 and largely a result of the heinous murders of Dr. Henry Han and his family.

Each month, we routinely top 1 million pageviews, or stories read, and we’re already well over that figure in July.

We generally pay less attention to unique visitors, but we should set that monthly record early next week. Our previous high was 301,020 in May 2014, when the Isla Vista massacre brought global attention to Noozhawk.

What follows is my own take on your top five stories of the last week. I’ve again taken the liberty of providing the complete Top 10 list. Beware of smoke as there’s a lot of fire.

With the Whittier Fire raging out of control near the top of the mountain ridges above Goleta on July 14 and sundowner winds in the afternoon forecast, authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of a nearly 10-mile stretch of coastline west of the city.

The evacuation zone affected hundreds of residents between Winchester Canyon Road on the east and El Capitán Ranch Road on the west.

Among the neighborhoods feeling the impact were Farren Road, which already had been evacuated once, and Rancho Embarcadero in Tecolote Canyon.

Our Tom Bolton, who has been riding point on our Whittier Fire coverage, wrote up this story — then loaded up his family, pets and heirlooms, and left for his sister’s place in Noleta. They were out of their house for four days.

On the night of July 14, the 7-day-old Whittier Fire produced its most dramatic and visible display of intensity yet.

Feeding off mature chaparral and propelled by sundowner winds, the fire kicked up towering flames that could be seen for miles on both sides of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

The light show drew crowds of spectators at vantage points along the South Coast as well as in Santa Ynez Valley communities.

More than 1,600 firefighters were battling the blaze, which had burned through 13,000 acres at the time and forced authorities to expand mandatory evacuation zones.

By the morning of July 15, the fire had grown to 17,364 acres, with just 35 percent of it contained.

Weekend forecasts of sundowner winds had firefighters preparing July 13 for any number of Whittier Fire scenarios, most of them of the worst-case variety for vulnerable neighborhoods west of Goleta.

“Overall, the weather is always a wildcard, whether it comes or doesn’t,” incident commander Mark von Tillow told our Tom Bolton. “But we’re prepared for it, and I feel pretty comfortable right now with the plan we’ve got. Actually very comfortable.

“We’ll just have to wait and see if the weather develops.”

It didn’t, at least not to the level officials had feared.

I think what was driving the traffic on this story was a significant flare-up of the blaze that was seen throughout much of the Goleta Valley.

“That was in an area we call the thermal belt,” von Tillow explained. “That’s where the warm air gets trapped from the onshore flow of cold air that comes up to a certain point. And then the cold air that sinks at night traps that warm layer there in the middle.

“So that’s where the fire remained active, with the high temperatures and low humidity.”

By the morning of July 14, the fire had grown to 13,199 acres, with containment at 52 percent.

Ten days into the fierce battle against the Whittier Fire, crews on July 17 finally were able to complete a containment line on its northeast flank — the part burning roughly southeast of Lake Cachuma on the Santa Ynez Valley side of the mountains.

“We feel good about that area,” incident commander Mark von Tillow told our Giana Magnoli. “We kind of eliminated that threat of spread to the east.”

The historic Cold Spring Tavern, in a deep, steep canyon at 5995 Stagecoach Road, had been in the wildfire’s path, and portable water tanks and a temporary sprinkler system were set up to help protect the structures. The restaurant had been closed because of the danger and inaccessibility from the fire.

“I don’t feel the Cold Spring Tavern is under threat anymore,” von Tillow said.

He said firefighters have shifted their focus to the Whittier Fire’s more troublesome northwest side, where intense heat and rocky, precipitous terrain were formidable obstacles.

The remains of Eric “Sunny” Buttler, the former owner of Outback Steakhouse in Goleta, were discovered in a creekbed off Highway 101 north of Gaviota on July 14, three weeks after he went missing.

According to his family, Buttler, 57, left Ojai for Lompoc around 5 p.m. June 24 but, for unknown reasons, he stopped in Carpinteria to spend the night. He talked by phone with a friend that evening — and that was the last anyone heard from him.

His cell phone was found at a Chevron gas station in Carpinteria a few days later. On July 4, his vehicle was discovered — abandoned and reportedly stripped — in a field near Santa Maria.

Buttler’s family apparently started searching for clues through Facebook posts beginning June 28. More than two weeks after he vanished, a Noozhawk reader stumbled on the social media plea and tipped us off. Our Josh Molina called the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which soon issued a statement requesting the public’s help.

The afternoon of July 14, a resident of the Las Canovas Canyon area near Gaviota found a body in a creek, just east of the northbound Highway 1 exit to Lompoc. It was Buttler’s.

Sheriff’s Sgt. John Maxwell said detectives are investigating Buttler’s disappearance and the cause and circumstances of his death.

“No further details are available at this time,” he said.

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Motorcyclist Killed, Driver Arrested on DUI Charges in Orcutt Crash.

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

Do you remember this red-baiting populist uprising? I’ll bet my M&M-fanatic sister-in-law was one of the ringleaders: Why Red M&M’s Disappeared for a Decade.

Watch It

Legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden created the Pyramid of Success. He left it to University of Miami football coach Mark Richt to come up with the 10-Bite Sandwich. Now I’m especially hungry to succeed.

(genefoto video)

