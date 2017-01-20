Bill Macfadyen: Drought May Not Be Over, But Lake Cachuma Shows Signs of Life

After parking the car, metaphorically speaking, NoozWeek’s Top 5 learns there can be too much rain, has a blast-off at Vandenberg Air Force Base and wrecks the morning commute

It’s Inauguration Day and, for a stretch of 220 years, America has been peacefully and freely transferring power from one president to the next.

That’s a historical oddity elsewhere, but not here. May it continue for 220 more.

Meanwhile, pitchers and catchers report in just over three weeks. As we wait for a new baseball season, Noozhawk had 102,787 readers this past week, as recorded by our Google Analytics.

Here’s my take on your top five stories:

After so many false starts, the winter rainy season finally has broken through Santa Barbara County’s dry spell.

It’s not enough to dispel our chronic drought, but we’ll take a victory any way we can.

According to National Weather Service forecasts, the latest storms to come ashore — including a series headed to the Central Coast over the upcoming weekend — could end up dropping as much as 6 inches of rain or more while they’re here.

Tom Fayram, deputy director for water resources at the county Public Works Department, says shriveled up Lake Cachuma at last could be the beneficiary of the runoff.

“If we get hit as hard as they’re talking about, we could see substantial inflow to Cachuma for the first time since 2011,” he told our Tom Bolton.

Fayram said the lake level could rise several feet, which would be a relief to the South Coast water agencies that depend on it.

Of course, it’s got a long way to go before it makes a real difference. As of Jan. 17, Cachuma was a little more than 9 percent full — and more than 100 feet below the point at which the reservoir would spill.

To help the cause, Fayram said, the county is activating its cloud-seeding operation to try to squeeze more rain out of the storms.

A Santa Barbara woman was found unresponsive in her car outside of Costco in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace on Jan. 16. Emergency personnel had to break into the vehicle to reach her, but she could not be revived.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, the woman was noticed just before 4 p.m. in her Lexus sedan, which was parked in front of Costco.

After forcing their way in, he said, firefighters and paramedics performed CPR on the woman, who was suffering from an unknown medical condition.

Their efforts were unsuccessful, however, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk on Jan. 19 that the woman had been identified as 76-year-old Linda Lou Nickel. She said the Coroner’s Office determined she died of natural causes.

Funeral services are pending.

In the worst case of good news/bad news, the good news is the bad news.

Let me explain.

Northern California is in the middle of one of the wettest seasons in a lifetime, which is good news for California’s stubborn, five-year drought.

But a key reservoir used by many Southern California water agencies — including those on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast — is so full from the recent rain runoff that it’s nearly at capacity. That’s bad news because, once it spills, the water essentially becomes state property.

As our Melinda Burns first reported Jan. 15, the 12,700-acre San Luis Reservoir in the San Joaquin Valley is contractually obligated to store as much as 18,000 acre-feet of State Water Project water for South Coast agencies. The presence of that amount of water hasn’t been an issue in the past because the artificial lake — near Los Banos in Merced County — has rarely been so full.

Under state and federal rules, however, any carryover water stored in the lake must be reclassified as California Aqueduct supply if the reservoir reaches capacity, which could happen as soon as Feb. 1.

South Coast water districts paid $14 million for that water, and have been paying $20 million a year for the use of an aqueduct branch to get it to Lake Cachuma from Kern County.

That all could evaporate if the rain continues as forecast.

Craig Trombly, who oversees aqueduct contractor agreements for the California Department of Water Resources, says the state is working closely with the Central Coast Water Authority to figure out a way to save as much of the South Coast’s carryover water as possible.

Among the options under consideration are underground basins elsewhere in the state, but Trombly told Melinda that none of the solutions has been pulled off on such short notice.

A Falcon 9 rocket streaked into a bright blue sky on Jan. 14, the first in a series of planned SpaceX rocket launches intended to carry a new generation of communications satellites into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The 229-foot rocked blasted off from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base at 9:54 a.m. As the rocket arced overhead, it was visible from as far away as Goleta, about 60 miles to the east.

The Falcon’s payload contained 10 Iridium Next satellites that are to replace satellites launched in the 1980s. The new equipment will provide mobile voice and satellite data communications anywhere in the world.

In all, Iridium officials say, 70 satellites will be propelled into space aboard seven Falcon 9 rockets over the next 14 months. The next launch is expected in about 90 days.

Equally important for SpaceX, the launch included a successful landing of the rocket’s first stage on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean — hundreds of miles away from VAFB.

Company officials say reuse of the rocket’s lower portion is key to the program’s financial viability.

A multivehicle crash on Highway 101 brought the morning commute to a standstill Jan. 17, right at one of downtown Santa Barbara’s key access points.

According to the California Highway Patrol, four to five vehicles collided about 7:45 a.m. on the southbound freeway near the Carrillo Street bridge.

There were no injuries, but the wreck blocked all lanes for a time, and slowed northbound traffic as well.

• • •

