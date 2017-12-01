Bill Macfadyen: Bus Stops Car Pinballing Down Street, But Sedan’​s Driver Dies of Crash Injuries

Wrecks are rampant in NoozWeek’​s Top 5, missing teen found dead in Yosemite National Park, and the bid for Bellosguardo inches along, but first let’​s talk about moving on

Noozhawk is on the move, or we’re about to be. We’re excited to announce that, over the next few weeks, we’ll be relocating our hawks nest to the newest Impact HUB, currently undergoing renovations at 1221 Chapala St. — a block away from where we are now.

We’ve had a great five years in our office above Opal Restaurant & Bar, a perennial #bestofbillrecommendation as my Instagram followers know. But we’ve come to realize that the way our team works has evolved during that relatively brief lease.

Although our news operation is still mostly virtual, our overall need for desks — like the newsroom cubicle farms from this old-timer’s past — has given way to a preference for conference rooms and a more collaborative atmosphere. I could blame it on our millenials, but I think it probably has as much to do with the lay of the land with laptops, smart phones and Internet clouds.

Also, Noozhawk just turned 10 years old, which has prompted some navel gazing I’m not usually known for. We were hatched in the old incubator on East Gutierrez Street across from Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, and my reflection on our roots made me wistful for that energized environment of mostly startup companies.

Of course, what I miss most from that place is the late Larry Crandell, hardly a startup and known more for his biting wit than cutting edge. At least his oft-repeated one-liners live on in my head, and my heart.

But I digress, as Larry so effortlessly could get me to do.

The Impact HUB configuration lends itself to new opportunities for Noozhawk to engage more directly with our readers. Once we get settled, we expect to introduce a monthly Public Newsroom so our team can interact with you face to face, answering your questions and asking a few of our own while sharing refreshments. In this era of “fake news” and general distrust of the news media, we want to do more to explain and demystify how we do things, and why.

The Impact HUB facility also is an ideal setting for the hackathons we have in mind for later stages of our Reimagine: Santa Barbara project that will be continuing well into 2018, and probably beyond. And we’re partnering with the Impact HUB team on a unique new initiative that will launch early next year. I’m pretty sure it will be a quick hit.

Meanwhile, on Jan. 1, we’ll have another announcement that should further demonstrate how seriously we take our commitment to our community and responsible professional journalism. For now, I’ll just tease you with that and say it’s been a long, long, long time coming.

I’m hopeful that all of this positive news I’m telling you about at the start of this week’s Best of Bill column will offset the grim news you’re about to read. Once again, the Top 5 stories of the past week were about the worst of what we reported.

Here’s my take on what our Google Analytics says 120,289 of you were reading:

A 72-year-old Santa Barbara woman died of her injuries Nov. 29 after a strange series of ricochet collisions that ended when her Mercedes-Benz sedan crashed into an MTD bus.

According to Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner, the wreck was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Cliff Drive, just above the West Montecito Street split near the bottom of the hill from McKinley School and Santa Barbara City College.

The woman, identified Nov. 30 as Susan McKnight, apparently was driving east on Cliff Drive toward Castillo Street when things went terribly wrong.

“The driver of the sedan appears to have first driven on to the sidewalk, collided with a rock wall on the southeast side of Cliff Drive, then careened fully across the double-yellow lines of the road, hitting a safety railing on the opposing side of traffic, then ricocheted into the path of the bus,” Wagner said.

He said McKnight suffered “multiple and severe injuries.” Paramedics performed CPR at the scene before an American Medical Response ambulance rushed her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she died.

The bus driver also was taken to the hospital, but his physical injuries were said to be moderate.

None of the 14 bus passengers was hurt.

Minutes before the crash, Wagner said, a 9-1-1 caller reported a reckless driver eastbound on Cliff Drive.

“From the description, it may be the same vehicle involved in both incidents,” he said.

It was not known whether the crash involved alcohol or drugs, but police are investigating its cause and circumstances.

A Chevy Tahoe slammed into a tree on Highway 154 near the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge the night of Nov. 24, leaving the driver and his passenger with serious injuries. Regular readers of my columns can guess what’s coming next. That’s right: felony DUI charges.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Arnulfo Garcia-Soriano of Santa Barbara was driving the SUV west on the highway about 10:15 p.m. Just east of the bridge, on the Santa Ynez Valley side of San Marcos Pass, the SUV inexplicably left the roadway and crashed into a tree, the CHP said.

Garcia-Soriano was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His passenger, a man in his early 20s, was trapped in the mangled vehicle with life-threatening injuries. It took Santa Barbara County firefighters a while to extricate him so he, too, could be rushed to the hospital. His name has not been released by authorities.

The CHP said Garcia-Soriano was arrested and is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.

The body of a missing Santa Barbara teenager was found in Yosemite National Park just before dark on Nov. 28, after a nearly weeklong search in the area of Glacier Point.

Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, was last seen the morning of Nov. 22 in Santa Barbara. National Park Service officials say his vehicle was discovered that night in the parking lot of the overlook at Glacier Point, which provides breathtaking views of the Yosemite Valley, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls.

Scott Gediman, a park spokesman, told our Tom Bolton that Hernandez’s body was recovered Nov. 29 and turned over to the Mariposa County sheriff’s Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

He said foul play is not suspected, but there was no obvious cause of death.

The search for the missing teen involved a number of law enforcement agencies, including the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, as well as volunteer search dog teams.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist Hernandez’s family. Click here to make an online donation.

R.I.P.

Who knows when — or if — the public will ever get a chance to peek inside Bellosguardo, the Santa Barbara waterfront estate of the late heiress Huguette Clark. But you can buy some of her stuff at an online auction next month.

In a three-day offering that begins Dec. 7, Boonton, N.J.-based Millea Bros. Ltd. will be auctioning off nearly 100 items, including fine art, furniture, musical instruments and home décor furnishings like mirrors and wall sconces. Most of the goods came from Clark’s emptied former mansion in New York City.

Clark, the daughter of copper tycoon William Clark, died in 2011 at age 104, leaving behind a $300 million fortune that included Bellosguardo. The prominent property at 1407 E. Cabrillo Blvd. — along with her beloved doll collection and $4.5 million in cash — was bequeathed to the newly formed nonprofit Bellosguardo Foundation.

Also left behind was a rat’s nest of legal woes, including multiple wills, inevitable court battles, and substantial unpaid gift tax penalties pending against Clark.

The Internal Revenue Service is still determining how much Clark’s estate is on the hook for. Until it does, Bellosguardo’s future is in limbo.

The enigmatic Bellosguardo Foundation, whose operation is as shrouded in mystery as just about everything else in Clark’s life, reportedly is soliciting donors while it waits.

According to documents filed with the IRS in 2015, the most recent records available, the foundation did pay a salary of $80,000 to its executive director, a political consultant named Jeremy Lindaman who has no evident experience doing what he’s doing. That salary was down from the $110,000 the foundation reported it paid Lindaman in 2014.

Two people were injured Nov. 27 in yet another head-on collision, this one on North San Marcos Road — North San Marcos Road! — less than a mile from Highway 154 above Santa Barbara.

County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said a Dodge pickup truck and a Lexus SUV collided just after 3 p.m. in the 2000 block of the narrow ridgetop roadway, below the two hairpin turns to the southeast of Trout Club.

He said the pickup driver was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The SUV driver declined medical treatment for minor injuries.

California Highway Patrol officials said it appeared that the guy in the pickup had been driving recklessly prior to the collision. Dumbass.

It was not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but the CHP is investigating the cause and circumstances.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Downed Female Paraglider Found Dead Near La Cumbre Peak.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen's Story of the Week

Sure, she’s adorable but you can’t keep her as a house pet. It won’t be long before she’s as big as a house: Lost Elephant Calf Rescued from Crocodile-Infested River.

• • •

• • •

