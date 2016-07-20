Bill Rosen Announces Candidacy for Re-election to Goleta Water District Board

Bill Rosen has announced his intention to run for re-election to the Goleta Water District’s board of directors.

Rosen was first elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2012 without opposition. He is seeking his third term.

Rosen served an unprecedented five consecutive one-year terms as board president.

Rosen said that there is still much to do. During the past eight years, substantial changes have taken place at the Goleta Water District.

The current drought has imposed a substantial burden on the board and the public. Restrictions on use and increases in fees and charges have had a significant impact on the customers of the district.

To insure that water is available and water resources are assured presents the most pressing issue for the board.

Rosen said his campaign will be based on three simple standards: leadership, innovation and accomplishment.

“During the past eight years, my service has been based on these three standards,” Rosen said.

Rosen said that the next four years will be challenging for the board. Finding more water through sustainability, new water sources and the use of technology are significant goals, and better management of ground water through sustainability programs is essential.

The district will be seeking new sources of water through storm water recapture and enhanced treatment of sanitary district water. Finally, the application of advanced meter technology will enable customers to effectively reduce water use.

Each of these programs would provide more secure water resources for the future use of ​Goleta Water District customers.

“During the past eight years, I have supported innovative solutions to management, procurement, ethics and transparency of board operations,” Rosen said. “The district board activity was made more transparent with committee agendas and minutes.

“The district changed water allocation rules to rely on actual approvals rather than pre approval submissions. I supported updates in personnel, investment and financial policies, revised ethics and code of conduct rules and worked to modernize labor contracts with more effective pension and compensation provisions,” he said.

— Bill Rosen is a member of the Goleta Water District’s board of directors.