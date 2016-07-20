Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Bill Rosen Announces Candidacy for Re-election to Goleta Water District Board

By Bill Rosen for the Goleta Water District | July 20, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.
Bill Rosen Click to view larger
Bill Rosen (Courtesy photo)

Bill Rosen has announced his intention to run for re-election to the Goleta Water District’s board of directors.

Rosen was first elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2012 without opposition. He is seeking his third term.

Rosen served an unprecedented five consecutive one-year terms as board president.

Rosen said that there is still much to do. During the past eight years, substantial changes have taken place at the Goleta Water District.

The current drought has imposed a substantial burden on the board and the public. Restrictions on use and increases in fees and charges have had a significant impact on the customers of the district.

To insure that water is available and water resources are assured presents the most pressing issue for the board.

Rosen said his campaign will be based on three simple standards: leadership, innovation and accomplishment.

“During the past eight years, my service has been based on these three standards,” Rosen said.

Rosen said that the next four years will be challenging for the board. Finding more water through sustainability, new water sources and the use of technology are significant goals, and better management of ground water through sustainability programs is essential.

The district will be seeking new sources of water through storm water recapture and enhanced treatment of sanitary district water. Finally, the application of advanced meter technology will enable customers to effectively reduce water use.

Each of these programs would provide more secure water resources for the future use of ​Goleta Water District customers.

“During the past eight years, I have supported innovative solutions to management, procurement, ethics and transparency of board operations,” Rosen said. “The district board activity was made more transparent with committee agendas and minutes.

“The district changed water allocation rules to rely on actual approvals rather than pre approval submissions. I supported updates in personnel, investment and financial policies, revised ethics and code of conduct rules and worked to modernize labor contracts with more effective pension and compensation provisions,” he said.

Bill Rosen is a member of the Goleta Water District’s board of directors.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 