Bill Rosen to Head Water Agency Region 5

Bill Rosen, a director since 2008 of Goleta Water District, has been elected chair of Region 5 of the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA). ACWA is the principal advocate for pubic water agencies in California.

Rosen was elected vice chair of Region 5 in 2015 and has served as a member of the Board of Directors of ACWA. He will continue as a member of the Board of Directors by virtue of his position as chair.

Region 5 consists of 10 counties from San Francisco to Santa Barbara with more than 40-member water agencies.

“It is an honor to work on the leading edge of water policy in the state,” Rosen said.

A conference was held in Santa Barbara in September dealing with recycled water and water reuse. Rosen said these topics are the most important subjects on finding other sources of water.

Rosen said he appreciated the confidence shown by the Goleta Water District in permitting him to serve.

— Bill Rosen.