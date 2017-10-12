Bill Swanson, 65, of Santa Barbara

Posted on October 12, 2017 | 9:51 a.m.

William “Bill” Swanson passed away on Oct. 1, 2017, at Cottage Hospital surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with ALS. He was 65.

Bill was born in Chicago to William R. and Patricia A. Swanson. The family moved to California, eventually settling in Santa Barbara when he was 12.

Santa Barbara is where Bill discovered his love of the outdoors. He was in his element whenever he was surfing, hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, racing motorcycles and of course, golfing.

He was especially proud of his Los Paisanos Golf Club record of three President Cup wins, as well as winning first place in a national level downhill bike race at the age of 55. He enjoyed these activities into his retirement from Capitol Building Supply in 2016 where he worked for nearly 40 years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years Tricia, his two sons Kevin (Sarah) and Eric (Jennifer), and his daughter Jenny.

He was the ultimate family man, and his greatest joy in life was his children, supporting them through whatever fancied their interest. Many great family hours were spent at La Conchita beach, camping in the Eastern Sierras or riding motorcycles in the Mojave Desert.

As his kids grew and started playing inline hockey and racing downhill bicycles, Bill eagerly took up those sports to keep playing alongside his kids. He was a burly man with a tender heart.

Bill is also survived by his sisters Gail (Barry) Eckert and Nancy (Rick) Rubino, beloved nieces and a great niece. Bill is preceded in death by his loving parents William and Patricia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the ALS Association to help find a cure for ALS.

Bill’s family invites you to attend a celebration of life to be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Rincon Beach Park. If anyone wishes to participate or observe, there will be a paddle out ceremony immediately following. So, bring your boards, surf’s up!

— Jenny Swanson