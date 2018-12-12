Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, December 12 , 2018, 5:39 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Billionaire Charles Munger Donating 1,800-Acre Las Varas Ranch to UCSB

Gift of property along the Gaviota Coast includes 2 miles of shoreline, 500+ acres of pastureland, an 18-acre lake and fruit orchards

Part of the 1,800-acre Las Varas Ranch property bordering the Pacific Ocean along the Gaviota Coast. Click to view larger
Charles Munger, a Montecito billionaire and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., plans to gift UC Santa Barbara with the 1,800-acre Las Varas Ranch property bordering the Pacific Ocean along the Gaviota Coast. For the foreseeable future, UCSB plans to maintain the property in its current state as a working ranch. (Contributed photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 12, 2018 | 5:01 p.m.

Charles Munger, a Montecito billionaire and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., plans to gift UC Santa Barbara with the 1,800-acre Las Varas Ranch property bordering the Pacific Ocean along the Gaviota Coast. 

The agricultural property six miles west of the UCSB campus is divided by Highway 101 and extends from the shoreline through Las Varas Canyon to Los Padres National Forest. 

“This is a great visionary gift to our campus from philanthropist Charles T. Munger, who is interested in the long-term benefit it can provide to UC Santa Barbara,” said UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang in a statement. “We are immensely fortunate to have been entrusted with this coastal jewel."

The property includes two miles of coastline, and contains more than 500 acres of pastureland, an 18-acre lake, fruit orchards and "rich agricultural resources and exceptional educational opportunities," Yang said.

For the foreseeable future, UCSB will maintain the property in its current state as a working ranch, according to the university.

Munger is expected to purchase the property for $70 million and then donate it to UCSB in early 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway owns many companies, including Geico, Dairy Queen and Fruit of the Loom. Munger. The 94-year-old has longer been a supporter of the UC system.

In 2014, Munger donated $65 million to UC Santa Barbara — the largest gift in the university's history.

The money was used to build a three-story residence for visiting scientists and pre-eminent physicists from around the world. In 2016, Munger proposed spending $200 million to build towers to house thousands of UCSB students. 

Map shows location of he 1,800-acre Las Varas Ranch. Click to view larger
Map shows location of he 1,800-acre Las Varas Ranch property bordering the Pacific Ocean along the Gaviota Coast. The property is being donated to UCSB. (Gaviota Coast Conservancy photo)

According the California Coastal Conservancy,  the Las Varas Ranch served as a prisoner of war camp during World War II.

“We are enormously grateful to Charlie Munger for blessing our campus with this fabulous gift that will benefit our university for generations to come,” Yang said.  “This is much more than just a gift of land, but rather a living legacy, a vision for the long-range future of our campus.”

The property was recently at the center of environmental debate.

The Santa Barbara County in 2015 denied a request by the Doheny family to subdivide the property, which could have paved the way for residential development. After the county blocked the request, the propety owners put it on the market for $108 million, according to the conservancy. 

The announcement comes nearly a year after the Nature Conservancy purchased the 24,500-acre Bixby Ranch on the Gaviota Coast

“The Gaviota Coast Conservancy’s sole focus is the Gaviota Coast," said Steve Forsell, the group's president. "For two decades, we have worked to prevent large residential development proposals, and the Gaviota Coast is largely unchanged.

"We are pleased that NGOs (non-government organizations) and academic institutions have stepped up and acquire and permanently protect large portions of Gaviota Coast’s vulnerable lands. This is a great holiday present for Santa Barbara and California.” 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 