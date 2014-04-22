Billy Baldwin Returning as Host of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s ‘Saks & The City’ Event

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer, is thrilled to announce the much anticipated seventh annual “Saks & The City” event to be held Thursday, May 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Saks Fifth Avenue in downtown Santa Barbara.

The event features a James Bond theme and provides guests a “License to Shop” for the latest must have designer brands! Saks & The City offers up a special night to go out and be spoiled with mini-makeovers from Saks Fifth Avenue artists, massages from Santa Barbara's finest masseuses, signature cocktails, music, entertainment, casino tables and more!

Dapper actor and Santa Barbara resident Billy Baldwin serves as master of ceremonies and auctioneer for a unique live and silent auction featuring a dress worn by Katy Perry during her 2014 Prismatic World Tour; a memorable surf experience with Shaun Tomson; a Hawaiian Luau package for 50 guests; a luxury vacation to Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; a stunning 18K Yellow Gold ring from Daniel Gibbing Jewelry; and art by James Paul Brown. Be 007 for a day with a James Bond experience which includes luxury accommodations at Bacara Resort & Spa and secret missions that will take you to land, sea and air! Only the winner will find out!

“I love hosting 'Saks & The City' because it is such a unique and fun event," Baldwin said. "It brings together all the wonderful community members of Santa Barbara to shop, drink and raise money for one of the most important and vital organizations in our community.”

This extraordinary event is led by event co-chairs Donna Barranco Fisher, Vanessa Decker and Sheela Hunt, and a dedicated and hardworking committee.

“I am proud to support the organization’s mission to ensure families from Ventura to San Luis Obispo are provided the assistance they desperately need," Barranco Fisher said. "I encourage those of you that have not attended this event before to please join us! It will be a great evening in support of this critical cause!”

Guests attest one of the highlights of the event is sampling food from local restaurants. This year, attendees will enjoy delectable hors d’oeuvres and desserts from Butler Event Center, Chocolate du CaliBressan, Coveted Cakery, India Club, Marmalade, Miso Hungry, Olio e Limone and Olio Pizzeria, Omni Fresco Catering, The Shop Café and Sama Sama. Sipping signature cocktails made from vodka donated by Tito’s Handmade, wine tasting from Zinke Winery and tequila tastings from Paloma Restaurant & Tequila Bar are also on the list of “must-do’s” at the event!

Guests also love the raffle drawing which this year includes a chance to win a Santa Barbara Staycation, a Santa Ynez Getaway, and a wine-rack filled with a variety of 47 red, white and rosé premium wines generously donated by Saks & The City VII event committee members' personal collections. Raffle tickets are $20 for one ticket or six tickets for $100 and are now available for purchase; winner need not be present.

After the event, the Canary Hotel will host an after-party that will donate a percentage of sales from the evening to TBCF and where guests can dance the night away to the beats of DJ Tru. Saks Fifth Avenue will also generously donate 10 percent of proceeds when you shop May 1-3 and mention Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

“We greatly appreciate Saks Fifth Avenue’s support of our organization’s mission to support families. ‘Saks & The City’ generates 20 percent of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s annual revenue. The community’s support of this event is essential so we can meet the needs of families that have a child with cancer living in the Tri-County region,” said Lindsey Guerrero, executive director of TBCF.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation would like to thank Diamonds Are Forever event sponsor Bobby Ryan and family as well as Goldfinger event sponsors Dr. Robert Kammer and family; Julia Delgado, M.D.; the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation; and Suneva Medical. The following businesses and families are Casino Royale sponsors and include ARDEN; Jim and Vanessa Bechtel; Formigli; IOA Insurance Services Inc., Jon Valois, CIC, CRIS; Mer James; Pacific Plastic Surgery; Eric and Nina Phillips; Project Dynamics; Technical Glass, TGP, Patrick and Cynthia Murphy; Toyota of Santa Barbara; and John Woodward, attorney and counselor. Special thank you to Joe Newberry Photography and Kim Byrnes Photography; Via Vai for donating food for event volunteers; Mission Tuxedos for suiting up our volunteer firefighters; and major event underwriters including Barranco Fisher, Dr. Robert Kiken, Dr. Jesse Lanzon, Montecito Bank & Trust, Prospect Mortgage and SB Philanthropy.

The mission of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties. Each year the organization serves over 650 individuals. To learn more about Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation or purchase event tickets and raffle tickets to Saks & The City VII, click here or call TBCF’s Development Director Bryan Kerner at 805.563.4723.

— Lindsey Guerrero is executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.