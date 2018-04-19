Billy Dunn of Santa Barbara, 1938-2014

Posted on June 3, 2014 | 2:16 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Bill Hughes Dunn, 75, of Santa Barbara, passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2014.

He was born in Randleman, N.C., on July 21, 1938, to the late Marie and Hughie Dunn.

He is also a veteran of the armed services, having served four years in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gloria Dunn, and his five children, Cynthia Funk, John Dunn, Sherry Durollari, Sylvia Sims and Rose Marie Munoz.

Bill is a retired electrician and member of IBEW No. 413, and an avid outsdoorsmen.

A memorial service will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels at 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 7. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara or the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Santa Barbara Chapel.