Billy Mullis, Logan Hotchkiss Set UCSB Records at NCAA Swimming Championships

Swimming

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. — UCSB swimmers Billy Mullis and Logan Hotchkiss set school records at the NCAA Championships on Saturday.

Hotchkiss took home records in the 1000 freestyle and the 1650 freestyle while teammates Mullis brought set marks in the 200 butterfly and the 200 backstroke.

UCSB Coach Matt Macedo commented: "Billy set the pace for the morning by breaking his previous school record and dipping under 1:41 in the 200 backstroke. He came back within the hour to finish 17th in the 200 fly, shattering his previous school record with a time of 1:42.49.

"Logan Hotchkiss had our final swim of the meet, the 1650 freestyle and broke two school records in the process. Logan's 1000 split of 9:01.87 breaks an 18-year-old record held by Carl Larsen and his final time of 15:01.62 breaks Logan's own record he set in December at the Husky Invitational."



Mullis will graduate with a double major in pyschology and economics, has broken numerous school records along with winning the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship two years in a row.



Hotckiss has earned two MPSF Championships as well as broken a number of school records. The Malibu, Calif. native looks forward to competing next year for the Gaucho men in his senior year at UCSB.



"While we fell just short of our overall goal of scoring at the meet, I am very proud of Logan, Billy and my staff," Macedo said. "To break four school records at the fastest meet in the world, is a great way to finish the season and we hope to return next year and see if we can be better."