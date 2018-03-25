Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

Billy Mullis, Logan Hotchkiss Set UCSB Records at NCAA Swimming Championships

By UCSB Sports Information | March 25, 2018 | 8:16 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. —  UCSB swimmers Billy Mullis and Logan Hotchkiss set school records at the NCAA Championships on Saturday.

Hotchkiss took home records in the 1000 freestyle and the 1650 freestyle while teammates Mullis brought set marks in the 200 butterfly and the 200 backstroke. 

UCSB Coach Matt Macedo commented: "Billy set the pace for the morning by breaking his previous school record and dipping under 1:41 in the 200 backstroke. He came back within the hour to finish 17th in the 200 fly, shattering his previous school record with a time of 1:42.49.

"Logan Hotchkiss had our final swim of the meet, the 1650 freestyle and broke two school records in the process. Logan's 1000 split of 9:01.87 breaks an 18-year-old record held by Carl Larsen and his final time of 15:01.62 breaks Logan's own record he set in December at the Husky Invitational."
 
Mullis will graduate with a double major in pyschology and economics, has broken numerous school records along with winning the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship two years in a row. 
 
Hotckiss has earned two MPSF Championships as well as broken a number of school records. The Malibu, Calif. native looks forward to competing next year for the Gaucho men in his senior year at UCSB. 
 
"While we fell just short of our overall goal of scoring at the meet, I am very proud of Logan, Billy and my staff," Macedo said. "To break four school records at the fastest meet in the world, is a great way to finish the season and we hope to return next year and see if we can be better."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 