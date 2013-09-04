Biltmore Partners with Renowned Hairstylist José Eber on New Salon

With great enthusiasm, Ty Warner announces a partnership with revered hairstylist José Eber to create the José Eber Salon at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, a Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts property.

Internationally regarded as the most recognizable hairstylist, Eber has had his hands in the hair of the biggest stars and greatest style icons for four decades.

“This partnership between Mr. Warner and Mr. Eber is an ideal union based on their mutual respect for each other’s reputations as premier providers of first-class service and ultimate luxury experiences for their elite clientele,” said Mark Muratori, vice president of operations for Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts.

The José Eber Salon is anticipated to open later this year in the coveted salon space near the resort spa. Eber himself will soon announce his salon vision and introduce the Santa Barbara team of stylists who studied under his distinguished tutelage.

“Ty Warner and José Eber are dedicated to providing the highest artistic and professional standards,” Muratori said. “As innovators they will seek cutting-edge techniques, state-of-the art amenities and operating methods that surpass expectations, establishing the salon as simply, ‘the best.’”

— Erinn Lynch is a publicist representing the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.