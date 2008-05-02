Bimmerfest 2008 Driving for the Brand

{mosimage}

If the car is known as "The Ultimate Driving Machine," consider Bimmerfest 2008 the ultimate BMW fan site.

The ninth annual Bimmerfest, a uniquely homegrown Santa Barbara event and the largest BMW car show in the world, will be parked at Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday. Gates open at 9 a.m.

More than 2,000 classic and modified BMWs will be on display, while more than 50 tuners — the biggest names in racing, including Dinan BMW and Turner Motorsport — will be on hand to answer questions.

In addition, the "Battle of the Bimmers" will recognize trophy-winning vehicles in several classes, and the annual "Bimmerfest Opportunity Drawing" will be raising funds to support Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe.

Even if you don’t drive a BMW, you won’t want to miss this event!

Click here for more information.

