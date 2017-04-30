Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Bingo in the Cards for Lompoc Library Patrons

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | April 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Public Library invites the community to take part in a unique Library Bingo program that challenges participants to read something different, connect with other community members, and discover something new in their neighborhood. The program runs May 1 through May 15.

Bingo cards are available at the Lompoc main library, 501 E. North Ave., and Village branch library, 3755 Constellation Road, in English and Spanish.

To participate, pick up a bingo card at the Patron Services Desk and complete five consecutive squares in any direction. Fill out the optional survey on the back, return the card to the library, and fill out a ticket to enter a drawing for a chance to win a prize.

Each bingo square presents a different option in one of three categories:

» ORANGE squares present READ options such as Read a memoir or biography.

» BLUE squares present CONNECT options such as Learn a new joke and share it.

» GREEN squares present DISCOVER options such as Visit your local park.

Library Bingo is a program of the California Center for the Book, under the auspices of the California Library Association.

It is supported by the U.S. Institution of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.

Direct questions to the Lompoc Library, 875-8775.

All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 