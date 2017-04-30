Bingo in the Cards for Lompoc Library Patrons

The Lompoc Public Library invites the community to take part in a unique Library Bingo program that challenges participants to read something different, connect with other community members, and discover something new in their neighborhood. The program runs May 1 through May 15.

Bingo cards are available at the Lompoc main library, 501 E. North Ave., and Village branch library, 3755 Constellation Road, in English and Spanish.

To participate, pick up a bingo card at the Patron Services Desk and complete five consecutive squares in any direction. Fill out the optional survey on the back, return the card to the library, and fill out a ticket to enter a drawing for a chance to win a prize.

Each bingo square presents a different option in one of three categories:

» ORANGE squares present READ options such as Read a memoir or biography.

» BLUE squares present CONNECT options such as Learn a new joke and share it.

» GREEN squares present DISCOVER options such as Visit your local park.

Library Bingo is a program of the California Center for the Book, under the auspices of the California Library Association.

It is supported by the U.S. Institution of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.

Direct questions to the Lompoc Library, 875-8775.

All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.