Biola Clobbers Westmont, 22-5

No. 21 Eagles rough up Warriors' pitchers, but four errors play role, too.

By Ron Smith | March 27, 2008 | 7:06 p.m.

It wasn’t the result for which Westmont had hoped. The Warriors pitching staff surrendered 24 hits — including four triples — as No. 21 Biola pounded out a 22-5 victory at Russ Carr Field on Thursday. Four fielding errors also contributed to the Warriors’ demise.

Biola (20-9 overall, 11-7 Golden State Athletic Conference play) scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Westmont (7-16, 3-14 GSAC) answered back with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. Biola’s runs were scored on an RBI triple by second baseman Hawkins Gebbers and a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Kris Cook.

With two away in the bottom half of the inning, first baseman Colten Christianson singled to left center for the Warriors. Third baseman Mark Boujikian followed with a double to left center that drove in Christianson. Designated hitter Erik Gaustad then delivered an RBI single to drive in Boujikian.

The Eagles would score 20 more runs before a Warrior would cross the plate again. In the bottom of the ninth, second baseman Philip Valle led off with a single through the left side. He moved to second base when left fielder David Stout was walked. Catcher Ryan Peacock drove Valle home on a single through the left side that also moved Stout to second base. Right fielder Derek Fugitt connected on a single to left center to drive in Stout and move Peacock to third. Fugitt scored when Brent Meschuk grounded into a double play.

Starting pitcher Kellen Skersies got the loss. Skersies worked two innings, giving up four runs, three of which were earned, on four hits. In all, six Warriors pitchers took the mound, combining to allow 19 earned runs. The Warriors staff struck out three runners and allowed only one walk.

Biola starter Brian Albert got the win after pitching seven innings. He allowed two runs on five
hits, struck out six and walked two.

At the plate, Westmont tallied eight hits, including two by Christianson. Biola’s two-dozen hits included a two-run home run by catcher Daniel Bodemer, four triples and two doubles.

The Warriors host Concordia in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday at Russ Carr Field.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

