Biola Overpowers Westmont Men, 69-50

College Basketball

Biola roared out to a 35-14 halftime lead and went on to defeat Westmont 69-50 in a Golden State Athletic Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday night at Murchison Gym.

The Warriors shot only 25 percent in the first half (6 of 24) and got to the free-throw line only four times. They never led in the game.

The NAIA ninth-ranked Eagles (24-3, 11-2 GSAC) dominated in the paint, scoring 36 points and outrebounding Westmont 37-29. Forward Jeff Gonzalez led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds. Caelen Tiongson had 15 points and six boards, and Terrell Funches added 14 points.

Cory Blau had 16 points and Sean McDonnell 12 to lead No. 16 Westmont (17-8, 6-6 GSAC).