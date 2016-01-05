Biola Shuts Down Westmont in Second Half

Basketball

The 12th-ranked Westmont men’s basketball team was outscored 28-4 to start the second half and suffered a 72-51 loss at No. 20 Biola in a GSAC game Tuesday night in La Mirada.

The Warriors led 29-25 at halftime, but Biola took over the game in the second half. The Eagles, which boast the best defense in the NAIA by virtue of fewest points allowed (59.6), held Westmont to 34 percent shooting from the floor (18 of 53) and just 16 percent from 3-point range (4 of 25). It missed all 11 of its 3-point attempts in the second half. Westmont entered the game as the second best 3-point shooting team in the NAIA (45.6 percent).

Olisa Nwachie scored nine points and Hayden Anderson and Britton Williams each scored eight to lead Westmont in scoring. The Warriors fell to 12-4 and 1-2 in the GSAC.

The Eagles (16-1, 3-0) were led in scoring and rebounding by guard Terrell Funches with 20 points and nine boards. Forward Jeff Gonzales added 13 points and eight rebounds, while guard Dakari Archer produced 12 points and five rebounds. Forward Steve Herve notched 10 points and seven boards.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.