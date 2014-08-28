Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:55 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Biologist/Author Rupert Sheldrake to Deliver CLL ‘Mind & Supermind’ Lecture

By Flannery Hill for the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning | August 28, 2014 | 10:37 a.m.

On Sept. 8, the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning will welcome visionary English biologist and author Rupert Sheldrake, Ph.D., for the 35th anniversary of the CLL’s Mind & Supermind lecture series.

Sheldrake is known for his theory of “morphic resonance” and is named among “The 100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People in 2014” by Watkins Books, London.

The lecture, titled “Extended Minds: Recent Experimental Evidence,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, or $50 for a VIP Meet and Greet (includes lecture and private reception; tickets are limited). Click here for lecture registration. Click here for the VIP Meet and Greet registration.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with special guest Rupert Sheldrake,” said Andy Harper, executive director of SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. “Sheldrake embodies the tradition of Mind & Supermind, to bring the community together with top minds to explore and question the nature of human psychology and consciousness.”

Sheldrake’s theories are sometimes controversial, as demonstrated in the discussion of his TEDx talk. One theory posits that people can influence others at a distance just by looking at them, even when all normal sensory clues are eliminated. Intentions can have effects at a distance and can be detected telepathically. Minds are also extended in time. Just as memories connect us with our pasts, precognitions and presentiments sometimes connect us with our futures.

Sheldrake, Ph.D., is a biologist and author of more than 80 papers in scientific journals and 11 books, including Science Set Free. He was a Fellow of Clare College, Cambridge University, a Research Fellow of the Royal Society, and from 2005-10 was Director of the Perrott–Warrick Project, funded from Trinity College, Cambridge. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Noetic Sciences and a visiting professor at the Graduate Institute in Connecticut. He lives in London.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.687.0812.

The popular, long-running Mind & Supermind series is now part of the CLL’s lecture and special event series “CLL Presents Major Issues.” Notable guest speakers throughout the long-running series have included Deepak Chopra, Fritjof Capra (author of The Tao of Physics), energy-based healer Judith Oroloff, M.D., and quantum physicist Fred Alan Wolf. Through the series, the CLL invites the community to meet and hear from leading experts about timely local and global topics.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

 

