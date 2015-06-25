Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:24 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Bipartisan Committee Leaders Join Capps in Demanding Action on Pipeline Safety

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | June 25, 2015 | 3:59 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday was joined by bipartisan leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee in a letter urging action and requesting an update from the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Office of Management and Budget on long-overdue gas and hazardous liquid pipeline safety improvements.

The letter (available by clicking here) was sent by Capps, along with Energy & Commerce Chair Fred Upton, Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Subcommittee on Energy and Power Chairman Ed Whitfield, Subcommittee on Energy and Power Ranking Member Bobby Rush, and Joe Barton, the Committee Chairman Emeritus.

The letter follows the May 19 pipeline failure that resulted in a crude oil spill of more than 100,000 gallons along the Gaviota Coast in California.

“We write to request an update on the long overdue gas and hazardous liquid pipeline safety rules awaiting action at the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Office of Management and Budget and urge you to take swift action to move these forward,” the members write.

The letter notes that 17 out of 42 mandates from the 2011 Pipeline Safety Act are incomplete. Many of the incomplete mandates include rulemakings relating to integrity and maintenance programs, decisions concerning expansion of such programs, guidance on risk assessment intervals, and rules concerning automatic and remote shutoff valves, leak detection, and accident notification, among other actions.

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

