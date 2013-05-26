Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Birdwatching Goes High-Tech with UCSB Grad’s New Birdeez App

Entrepreneur gives even novices an edge in identifying winged wonders

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 26, 2013 | 1:24 p.m.

Last fall, Jeff Simeon stood backstage, waiting to go before more than 1,000 people to make the biggest presentation of his life.

The UC Santa Barbara grad and entrepreneur was about to speak at the DEMO Conference in Silicon Valley about an app he and two others had built just months earlier.

The centerpiece of his show — an American Kestrel, a small falcon with beautiful orange plumage — had shown up just minutes earlier with its handler.

Simeon’s app, whimsically named Birdeez, helps novice birdwatchers identify birds they find with the bare minimum of information. By entering the bird’s size, shape and color, users can identify what kinds of birds they’re seeing and even map where they spotted the bird.

All three took to the stage to present the idea, and the presentation was a success.

“The bird was just as cool as could be,” Simeon told Noozhawk.

Simeon himself was confident, too, although he admits being a “nature-focused tech company” sounds more than a little incongruous.

But the young entrepreneur said he’s all about making nature more accessible to people, even if they’re using an iPhone while outside.

“We want people to realize you don’t have to go to a zoo to see amazing animals,” he said.

The journey toward the formation of the app began when Simeon, who graduated from UCSB in 2012 with a master’s in environmental science and management, partnered up with current students Patrick Toerner, an economics undergrad, and another partner, Thomas Kuo, electrical engineering doctoral candidate, to work on the project.

The trio won the UCSB Technology Management Program’s New Venture Competition they proposed the idea, and decided to keep working away on it.

Through a Startup America Partnership, the group was selected as one of four teams to present at DEMO, and have since completed and submitted the first version of their app to the Apple iTunes Store, where it’s available for iPhone and iPad.

Simeon admits they’re “very much new entrepreneurs” and contacts from the DEMO presentation were one of the biggest perks.

After DEMO, Simeon was contacted by David Yarnold, president and CEO of the National Audubon Society, who wanted to talk. In addition to the exposure and the practice of presenting, Simeon said they got a really great app out of it and a lot of media attention at the time.

“I was so worried about getting our app finished, that the next steps after that weren’t on my plate,” he said.

“We’ve had opportunities to meet people who are really competent in business through our contacts through UCSB,” he added. “This is a birding hotspot.”

The crew just released an updated app, which Simeon said has a cleaner interface and also features more than 200 species of birds from across the United States. It’s available for $4.99.

“That goes right to our focus of the beginning birdwatcher,” he said.

Simeon said there are plenty of birding resources out there, but most are aimed at the more experienced birder.

“We are very much a field guide,” he explained. “If you see a cool-looking bird, we want to provide the value that you can figure out what it is right away.”

Children fall into that category of beginning birdwatchers, as well, and Simeon has been able to use the app with elementary school groups on nature walks.

“What this technology does a lot of times is help people disassociate,” he said. “You’re not really paying attention with what’s going on around you, but this can enhance that natural experience.”

Simeon said he’s noticed that kids treat the app as a game, recording the biggest number of birds they can find. Simeon himself recorded four species of birds on the way to his car before meeting with this reporter.

“You’d be amazed, especially in Santa Barbara,” he said. “We have a great urban forest.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 