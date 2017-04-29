Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:17 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Birth Center 5K Run/Walk Event a Labor of Love

By Santa Barbara Birth Center | April 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Birth Center will host its second annual 5k Run/Walk and Wellness Fair starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Leadbetter Beach.

Participants can warm up with pre-race yoga at 9:30 a.m. The run/walk (jogging strollers welcome) will head up from Leadbetter to La Mesa Park.

Also planned are a kiddie race, Kindermusik, massages to pamper local moms, post-race yoga, raffle prizes, food for purchase, beer and wine. There will be information about holistic family care in the community, and a chance to meet the midwives at the Santa Barbara Birth Center.

"The SB Birth Center offers a comfortable, home-like setting for birth with certified midwives and skilled attendants," said midwife Laurel Phillips. "We value education, informed consent, and family involvement in the birth process.

"The Santa Barbara Birth Center strives to make the midwifery model of care available to all women regardless of socio-economic status through donor-supported subsidy," she said.

The SB Birth Center is the only freestanding birth center (501c3 nonprofit) in Santa Barbara County.

To register for the run/walk event, visit:
http://www.active.com/santa-barbara-ca/running/distance-running-races/santa-barbara-birth-center-5k-run-walk-and-wellness-fair-2017?int=

— Santa Barbara Birth Center.

 
