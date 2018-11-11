Birthday Girl Gabriela Stoll Has Double-Double in Westmont Victory

College Basketball

Gabriella Stoll scored 17 points, grabbed 10 boards and shot at 66 percent from the floor (8-12) to lead NAIA eighth-ranked Westmont Women's Basketball to an 86-35 victory over Westcliff on Saturday night at Murchison Gym.

“It was her birthday today, she had a double-double and played great, “said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore said of Stoll.

Along with Stoll, three other Warriors scored in the double-digits: Krissy Miyahara had 16 points, while Kaitlin Larson and Stefanie Berberabe added 14 and 10 points, respectively. Defensively, Berberabe and Miyahara combined for seven steals.

Westmont had a team shooting percentage of 46.6, while Westcliff shot at 25.0. The Warriors also led on the boards with 38 rebounds, while Westcliff had 28.

The Warriors played stifling defense to start game and jumped out to an 18-0 lead at the end the first quarter. At halftime, the Warriors nearly doubled their lead and held a 46-16 advantage.

“I thought our start to the game was fantastic, especially on the defensive end when we held them scoreless in the first quarter added Moore.”

Ultimately, Westmont forced Westcliff into 24 turnovers as well as only allowing six made three-pointers on 25 percent shooting (6-24).

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors lead skyrocketed to as many as 50 points, after Miyahara and Berberabe converted four free-throws in a row, taking an 86-35 advantage with 27 seconds left.

Up next, Westmont will travel to Great Falls, Montana to play two tough opponents in the Providence Tournament – on Friday Nov. 16 they will face No. 18 Providence (Mont.) (5-0) at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday they will play Montana State Northern (3-0) at 5:30 p.m.