Bishop Diego Gets Several Contributions in Win Over Malibu

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego got contributions from Connor Trost, Sean Flood, Shea Romero and Oliver Fowler in a 26-24, 25-14, 27-25 win over Malibu in a Tri-Valley League match on Wednesday.

“Our four underclassmen played bigger roles tonight, with all four contributing at the net and from the service line,” said coach Dillan Bennett, whose team improved to 6-1 in league and 9-5 overall.

John Harris led the attack with 21 kills on 30 swings and seven service aces.

Setter Jake Engel got all of his hitters involved and finished with 42 assists.

“He also stepped up his game on defense tonight,” said Bennett.

Bishop plays its third match of the week on Thursday, hosting Carpinteria.

