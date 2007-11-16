Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 7:36 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Advances with 2nd Playoff Shutout

Cardinals dispatch Mary Star of the Sea 36-0. Santa Barbara's magical season ends in a 34-14 loss to Newbury Park.

By Jon Lee | November 16, 2007 | 8:54 p.m.

Bishop Diego High head coach Tom Crawford preached defense all week, and Friday night Cardinals defenders played like believers. The 36-0 victory over Mary Star of the Sea is Bishop’s second straight shutout, and earns it a tough trip to Temple City in round two of the CIF playoffs in the Mid-Valley Division.

On offense, quarterback Christian Winnewisser passed for three touchdowns and 238 yards, connecting six times with Eli Orozco. Winnewisser was 15 for 22 on the night.

Santa Barbara High, meanwhile, ran into trouble early against Newbury Park in round one of post-season play. The Dons found themselves down 20-0 in the first quarter, and could never bounce all the way back. Newbury Park, champions of the Marmonte League, enjoyed a considerable size advantage and kept the lid on the Santa Barbara offense, despite impressive second-half TD passes of 66 and 30 yards from quarterback John Uribe to receiver Roberto Nelson. Newbury Park’s Chris Brown had an MVP night, scoring on runs of 67 and four yards, and catching a 56-yard touchdown pass.

Santa Barbara coach Will Gonzales concludes a strong season that notched seven wins, and featured big victories over Dos Pueblos and San Marcos to earn the city championship.

