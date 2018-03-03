Bishop Baseball Splits Games at St. Joseph

Baseball

Chargers get an extra-innings win off strong pitching but drop the next one

Bishop Diego (1-2) got its first win but also remained below .500 during a double-header at St. Joseph on Saturday.

Bishop Diego 2, St. Joseph 0

Will Goodwin, fresh off a basketball season, threw out six in six innings before Gabe Arteaga played two innings of shutout ball in the win. Hamilton Finefrock also saw the mound for the final three.

David Gladish made a game-saving diving catch in the seventh. After Jackson Haskell was intentionally walked in the 11th, Travis Pierce stepped up to double toward the right field and score his teammate. A pitching balk sealed the win for the Cardinals.

St. Joseph 7, Bishop Diego 1

The Cardinals scored first, but a rough pitching afternoon led to St. Joseph scoring seven unanswered, spread evenly across the other innings.

Bishop takes on Malibu at home on Monday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.