Bishop Can’t Find Way to Win After Hot Start

Girls Volleyball

Despite winning the first set 25-23, the Bishop Diego girls volleyball team was unable to finish off a tough Santa Clara team Thursday, eventually falling 25-23, 23-25, 24-26, 17-25.

"We are a young team working on getting consistent," said Bishop coach John Sener. "We put up a good fight but in the end it was our mistakes that cost us the match."

Offensively, Lauren Holsted led the way for the Cardinals with 8 kills. Defensively, Marynichole Ramirez was a consistent presence in the backcourt throughout the match.

"Our girls are learning how to compete and play together," Sener added.

Bishop's next match comes next Thursday at Santa Paula.

