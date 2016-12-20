Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara Finish Bashore Tourney on High Note

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego took down Hueneme 77-51 on Tuesday in the final round of the Jim Bashore Cage Classic, earning seventh in the tourney.

Nick Martel led all scorers with 22, while Dylan Streett added 18 and Will Goodwin 12 for the Cardinals (5-2).

"I was glad to see our boys showed great effort even though they were disappointed in our final placing," said Bishop Diego coach James Coronado. "We showed no letdown and we came out playing well as we have been all tournament long."

The Cardinals take on Westlake on December 27.

In the championship game, Cabrillo routed Santa Maria, 74-46. Jordan Tyler had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Isaac Everett knocked down a trio three-pointers to start the fourth quarter and scored 14 points and tournament MVP LeAndrew Knight had 15 points for the Conquistadores, who improved to 9-1.

Atascadero defeated Carpinteria, 58-37, in the third-place game.

Atascadero 58, Carpinteria 37

Trevor Howell knocked down three three-pointers in the first quarter as the Greyhounds raced out to a 22-8 lead and never looked back.

Eli Correa had 11 points and Noah Nuño added 10 for Carpinteria (7-2).

Santa Barbara 63, Channel Islands 33

Anthony Trujillo scored 11 points to lead the Dons on Tuesday.

Matt Jeronimus chipped in with eight of his own in a total team effort.

"It was nice to be able to play a lot of kids and we did a good job of sharing the ball," said Santa Barbara coach Joe Bregantes.

Santa Barbara (6-4) travels north to face Arroyo Grande on Thursday at 7.

