Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara Finish Bashore Tourney on High Note

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 20, 2016 | 9:41 p.m.

Bishop Diego took down Hueneme 77-51 on Tuesday in the final round of the Jim Bashore Cage Classic, earning seventh in the tourney.

Nick Martel led all scorers with 22, while Dylan Streett added 18 and Will Goodwin 12 for the Cardinals (5-2).

"I was glad to see our boys showed great effort even though they were disappointed in our final placing," said Bishop Diego coach James Coronado. "We showed no letdown and we came out playing well as we have been all tournament long."

The Cardinals take on Westlake on December 27. 

In the championship game, Cabrillo routed Santa Maria, 74-46. Jordan Tyler had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Isaac Everett knocked down a trio three-pointers to start the fourth quarter and scored 14 points and tournament MVP LeAndrew Knight had 15 points for the Conquistadores, who improved to 9-1.

Atascadero defeated Carpinteria, 58-37, in the third-place game.

Atascadero 58, Carpinteria 37

Trevor Howell knocked down three three-pointers in the first quarter as the Greyhounds raced out to a 22-8 lead and never looked back.

Eli Correa had 11 points and Noah Nuño added 10 for Carpinteria (7-2).

Santa Barbara 63, Channel Islands 33

Anthony Trujillo scored 11 points to lead the Dons on Tuesday. 

Matt Jeronimus chipped in with eight of his own in a total team effort.

"It was nice to be able to play a lot of kids and we did a good job of sharing the ball," said Santa Barbara coach Joe Bregantes.

Santa Barbara (6-4) travels north to face Arroyo Grande on Thursday at 7.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 