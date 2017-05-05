Bishop Diego Athletes Earn Berths for CIF Prelims

Track & Field

Bishop Diego qualified several athletes for the CIF Prelims at the Frontier League Track & Field Championships on Friday.

Sten Carr advanced in three individual events and a relay from the boys team and Laura Henderson and Bella Molony each qualified for two events and a relay from the girls team.

Carr won the long jump (19-11.50) and finished second in the100 meters (11.51) and 200 (23.28). He ran on a third-place 4x100 relay with Leander Li, Nick Kislow and Victor Ramirez.

Michael Romero won the 300 hurdles, upsetting an undefeated senior from Thacher. His winning time was 44.59.

Also qualifiying were Kislow finished third in the 100 (11.54, PR); Brian Kim and Chris Jablonka in the shot put.

Henderson took first in the long jump and high jump and was on the second place 4x100 relaywith Natani Earle, Marissa Mancinelli and Molony.

Molony was second in the 100 (12.87) and second in the triple jump (34-11).