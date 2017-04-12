Bishop Diego Athletes Set PRs at Frontier League Meet

Track & Field

"We took another step up toward our goal of winning individual league titles as we don’t have the numbers to compete for the team score," said coach Ron Heller.

Molony ran 12.96 to finish second in the 100 and went 31-01 for second in the triple jump. Earle was third in the 200.

For the girls, Laura Henderson won the triple jump, going 32-8 in her first meet doing the event, and finished second in the long jump at 15-6. She ran on a second-place 4x100 relay team with Bella Molony, Marissa Manicinelli and Natani Earle, which posted a time of 54.17.

