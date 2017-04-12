Bishop Diego Athletes Set PRs at Frontier League Meet

Bishop Diego junior Sten Carr ran personal bests in winning the 100 (11.48), 200 (23.7) and long jump (19-2.50) at a Frontier League track & field meet on Wednesday.
Junior Brian Kim set a PR in the discus with a winning throw of 124-9.
For the girls, Laura Henderson won the triple jump, going 32-8 in her first meet doing the event, and finished second in the long jump at 15-6. She ran on a second-place 4x100 relay team with Bella Molony, Marissa Manicinelli and Natani Earle, which posted a time of 54.17.
Molony ran 12.96 to finish second in the 100 and went 31-01 for second in the triple jump. Earle was third in the 200.
"We took another step up toward our goal of winning individual league titles as we don’t have the numbers to compete for the team score," said coach Ron Heller.