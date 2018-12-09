Bishop Diego Basketball Can’t Shake Mistakes, Loses to Coast Union

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego was plagued by turnovers and fouls and dropped a 55-46 decision to Coast Union at the Ojai Valley Classic boys basketball tournament on Saturday at Thacher.

The Cardinals started strong, bolting out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter.

"Turnovers and untimely fouls did us in," said coach James Coronado.

Coast Union got 23 points from Nick Markham, with 19 of the coming on free throws.

“Just when we thought we were making strides, our team reverted back to what has been hurting us all season, turnovers and fouls,” said Coronado.

Matt Cunningham led the Cardinals with 23 points, 21 coming in the first half.