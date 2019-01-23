Bishop Diego Basketball, Carpinteria Girls Soccer Suffer Losses

Prep Roundup

Bishop Diego was blown out by a hot-shooting Foothill Tech boys basketball team, 73-27, in a Tri-Valley League game at Ventura College.

The Dragons clinched the third and final CIF playoff spot in the league.

Foothill Tech knocked down nine three-pointers.

“We just continue to struggle to play team basketball," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "We have flashes and moments of it, but we struggle to sustain it at a high level.”

Fillmore Flattens Carpinteria Girls Soccer

Carpinteria stayed with defending CIF champion Fillmore for a half before the Flashes erupted for five goals in the second half and won the Citrus Coast League game 6-0.

"Fillmore is a very skilled team at every position and they seemed to click in the second half with great movement off of the ball and just a fast overall pace to the game," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Carpinteria (2-14-2, 0-6-1) plays Nordhoff on Friday