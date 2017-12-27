Bishop Diego Basketball Falls to Westlake in First Game of Season

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego played its first boys basketball game of the season and dropped a 62-44 decision to Westlake in a pool play game of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic that's been relocated Westlake High.

Key members of the basketball team recently joined the squad after playing on the state-championship football team.

Dylan Streett, a receiver and safety on the football team, scored a team-high 18 points, while Isaiah Veal, a wide receiver and corner back, had 14 points.

"We came out hot but the lack of practice time due to the extended football season hurt us at the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third," coach James Coronado said. "Westlake utlitized its size and basketball conditioning to gain a separation they would not relinquish."

Kyle Maclean led the Warriors with 15 points, 12 coming in the second quarter when they pulled away.

Bishop Diego plays Santa Barbara on Thursday at 4 p.m.

