Bishop Diego Basketball Knocks Off Orcutt Academy

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego put together a strong effort and got a balanced scoring attack in beating Orcutt Academy, 64-47, in a non-league boys basketball game on Thursday night.

Matthew Cunningham scored 16 for the Cardinals, with 14 coming in the second half, and Marcus Chan added 11 points.

"This was one of our best games in terms of energy on both the offensive and defensive ends," coach James Coronado said. "We just need to sustain it all game. The ball was moving much, much better than it has all season and I feel we are at our best when the ball is moving like it did today.”