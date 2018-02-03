Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego Basketball Loses Rematch With St. Bonaventure

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 3, 2018 | 9:41 p.m.

Bishop Diego didn't quite have enough to beat St. Bonaventure for a second time in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game.

The Cardinals fell 70-58 on Saturday at Ventura College. They handed the Seraphs their first league loss on Thursday at the Brick House.

“We did a lot of good things today, but it’s a tall task to beat such a good team two times in a row without our leading scorer, Dylan Streett,” said Bishop coach James Coronado.

Streett was sidelined after suffering a sprained ankle in the first St. Bonaventure game.

Luis Mendez and Andrew Ziehl picked up the scoring for the Cardinals with 12 points apiece.

“We stayed close all game but we just couldn’t make that extra play when we needed it," Coronado said. "We would close the gap and then we might have a break down on offense or defense for what seemed like a split second. Next thing you knew they would be back up by 14.

Kai Rojas scored 22 points and Mikey Hinkle had 12, including eight free throws in the second half to seal the win for the Seraphs, who reclained sole possession of first place with a 9-1 record. 

Bishop Diego is 7-2 in league. The Cardinals play host to Carpinteria on Monday. The teams will be honoring first responders at the game.

