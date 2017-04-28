Bishop Diego Bats Erupt in Win at Cate

Baseball

The offense erupted for Bishop Diego in a 6-3 Frontier League baseball win at Cate on Friday.

The Cardinals pounded out 10 hits, led by Travis Pierce who went 2-for-3, hit a two-run inside-the-park homer run in the sixth inning, scored two runs and drove in three. Will Goodwin went 3-4 and scored two runs.

Gabe Arteaga struck out 13 and allowed six hits in six innings. Tyler Green pitched a hitless seventh to earn his second save.

"Our pitchers have been doing a great job and have been giving us a chance to win," said Bishop coach Ralph Molina. “Gabe was tough today, he had some pop on his fast ball and did a nice job of getting out a couple tough spots.

"We made some great defensive plays today, our infield played great," Molina said. "Freshman Jackson Haskell threw a runner out at the plate to end the second inning. Travis had a heck of a week, with his clutch hits today and another nice catch in deep center today."

The Cardinals are now in second place with a 4-2 record in the Frontier League and 5-12 overall.

